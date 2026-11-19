Mainz 05 host Freiburg on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

Last season saw Freiburg complete a comfortable league double, dismantling 10-man Mainz 4–0 at the Europa-Park-Stadion in November 2025 before edging a tight 1–0 victory at the MEWA ARENA in April 2026 courtesy of a Lucas Höler strike. Mainz have not tasted victory in this matchup since February 2023, making home advantage at the MEWA ARENA crucial as they look to snap their multi-year winless drought.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 13 Dec 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of both 1. FSV Mainz 05 and SC Freiburg. Primary sales typically open first to club members through a priority pre-sale window before any remaining seats are released to the general public. Mainz handles home ticketing directly via their online ticket shop for the MEWA ARENA, while Freiburg's official ticketing partners and channels provide access for away supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz / Fan Side): Range from approximately €15 to €20 .

Range from approximately . Category 5 Seating (Upper corners / high tiers): Range around €33 to €39 .

Range around . Category 4 Seating (Upper stand central / side views): Range around €39 to €47 .

Range around . Category 3 Seating (Lower / middle tiers & corners): Range around €43 to €54 .

Range around . Category 1 & Premium Seating (Central lower / main grandstands): Range from €60 to €85+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing / Budget Resale Seats: Generally start around €45 to €75 .

Generally start around . Category 2 & 3 Resale Seats (Upper and side views): Frequently range from €80 to €150 .

Frequently range from . Category 1 & Prime Long-side Resale Seats: Typically range from €180 to €300+ .

Typically range from . VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale Packages: Can range anywhere from €350 to €700+.

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Form

Mainz have lost all four of their last five competitive matches, with their only positive result being a 1-0 win at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich, and they also suffered a 4-1 loss at Elversberg and a 2-0 cup exit against Bochum. Across these five matches, Mainz scored eight goals and conceded 10.

Freiburg have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin, and they also recorded a 1-0 away victory at Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Their only defeat in this run came against Bayern Munich, 1-3. Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Mainz 05 vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on 12 April 2026, when Freiburg won 1-0 at the MEWA Arena in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Freiburg have won three, with one draw and one further Freiburg victory, while Mainz have not won any of the recorded meetings. Freiburg also recorded a 4-0 home win in November 2025, and the two sides drew 2-2 in Mainz in March 2025.