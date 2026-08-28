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Ligue 1
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoRennes
Book Lyon vs Rennes Tickets
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How to get Lyon vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Lyon take on Rennes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lyon take on Rennes on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

In their most recent encounter in May 2026, Lyon delivered a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Rennes on home soil. Stade Rennais will look to turn the tables on the road and reclaim bragging rights in what has historically been a highly competitive rivalry.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Rennes takes place at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, with kick-off scheduled as confirmed in the match details below.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

You can buy tickets for the Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1 match through several primary options:

  • Official Olympique Lyonnais Ticketing Portal: The most secure way to purchase face-value tickets is directly from the official OL ticketing website (billetterie.olvallee.fr or ol.fr).  
  • Groupama Stadium Box Office: You can buy tickets in person at the Groupama Stadium ticket counters in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, on non-match days or prior to kickoff if seats remain available.  
  • Official Travel & Hospitality Partners: Authorized sports travel partners such as P1 Travel offer official matchday tickets alongside VIP hospitality packages.
  • Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: Ticket aggregator platforms like Ticombo list secondary market general admission and VIP tickets from resellers.  
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How much do Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Lyon vs Stade Rennais Ligue 1 match at Groupama Stadium on Saturday, September 19, 2026, vary based on the seating category and where you purchase them:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: General admission tickets starting directly from Olympique Lyonnais range from approximately €15 to €30 for standard goal-end or upper-tier seats. Mid-tier longside seating generally ranges between €35 and €75.
  • Resale & Secondary Marketplaces: On reseller platforms such as Ticombo, starting prices typically begin around €18 to €33 for basic seats. Across secondary markets, general seating averages between €95 and €135, depending on view and demand.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday options and official travel hospitality packages generally start around €160 to €250+ per ticket.
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Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Rennes Form

Lyon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League qualification second leg on August 26, which ended their European campaign. Before that, they beat Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1 and drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the first leg. Their best result in the run was a 3-0 win over Sparta Prague, though they also lost 2-1 to Sparta Prague in an earlier qualifier. Lyon scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Rennes have not won in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on August 23, a match they led 2-0 before conceding twice in the second half. Their pre-season outings included losses to Brentford (4-2), Sunderland (2-1), and Brentford Academy (2-1), plus a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray. Rennes scored nine goals across those five games and conceded twelve.

OL

OL - Form

FB
L1-2
LEH
D1-1
AJA
W3-1
PAR
D0-0
AND
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
REN

REN - Form

PSG
D2-2
LEM
W3-2
SCO
W1-2
OM
W1-0
SGR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lyon vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on May 3, 2026, when Lyon beat Rennes 4-2 at Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Rennes' two. Lyon have scored 14 goals in those meetings compared to Rennes' nine, with the tie at Rennes in September 2025 ending 3-1 to the home side and an earlier fixture in August 2024 also going Rennes' way by 3-0.

Head to Head

LyonDrawRennes
2
0
3
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
4
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
4
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
FT
11Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

Lyon vs Rennes Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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