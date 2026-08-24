How to get Le Havre vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Havre take on Brest on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Brest hold the stronger recent head-to-head advantage, having won three of the last four Ligue 1 encounters between the two clubs. In their most recent league clash on March 8, 2026, Brest secured a 2–0 home victory over Le Havre at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Brest kicks off at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, with the official start time confirmed in the match details below.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Oceane

How to buy Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for OGC Nice vs. Le Mans FC (scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the Allianz Riviera):

Official OGC Nice Ticket Portal: The primary and safest option is the official OGC Nice Billetterie. Select the fixture on their ticketing homepage and choose your preferred section and seats. Authorized Resale Platforms: Secondary platforms like StubHub offer re-listed tickets if official allocations sell out. At the Stadium: Depending on general availability closer to matchday, tickets may also be available directly at the Allianz Riviera ticket offices prior to kickoff.

How much do Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for OGC Nice vs. Le Mans FC at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday, September 5, 2026, generally range between £8 and £43+ (€9 to €50+) through official box office sales:

General Admission / Youth Tiers: Prices start from approximately £8 (€9) for entry-level general public tickets and family/youth stand areas.

Standard Category Seating: Regular side-stand and mid-tier seating typically ranges from £21 to £43 (€25 to €50) depending on proximity to pitch level and central view.

Resale & Secondary Market Platforms: If primary tickets sell out, authorized resale outlets or ticket platforms like StubHub generally list seats starting around £45 to £100+ , depending on supply and seat location.

Le Havre vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Brest Form

Le Havre head into the new season with a pre-season record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Le Mans on August 15, following a 3-2 defeat to Real Oviedo a week earlier. Across five friendlies, Le Havre scored seven goals and conceded six, with a 1-1 draw against Laval and an earlier 2-1 win over Red Star rounding out their preparations.

Brest's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on August 16, while they drew 2-2 with Venezia and 3-3 with Guingamp in two high-scoring outings. Brest scored eight goals across five pre-season games but also conceded nine, including a 2-0 defeat to Al-Wakrah in late July.

Le Havre vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on March 8, 2026, when Brest won 2-0 at home. Before that, Le Havre claimed a 1-0 win at the Stade Oceane in October 2025. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Brest hold the stronger record with three wins to Le Havre's one, with one draw, and have outscored their opponents by six goals to two.

Le Havre vs Brest Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Brest sit fourth and Le Havre are placed fifth.