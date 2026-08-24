How to get Le Havre vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Havre take on Angers on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade Océane in Le Havre.

Recent encounters between the two sides have been closely contested, with Le Havre securing a 2–1 home victory in January 2026 and playing out a 1–1 draw at Angers in April 2026. Both teams will be seeking crucial points early in the campaign to establish momentum and build separation from the lower half of the table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Angers kicks off at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, with the match scheduled for the current Ligue 1 matchday.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Océane involves a few main steps:

Official Club Ticketing

Official Website: Visit the official Le Havre AC ticketing platform ( billetterie.hac-foot.com ). This is the safest and most direct method to secure face-value tickets.

Release Dates: Matchday tickets usually go on general sale 2 to 3 weeks prior to the fixture date.

Matchday Box Office: If tickets do not sell out in advance, remaining seats can be purchased on the day of the match directly at the Stade Océane ticket counters.

Secondary & Resale Platforms

Aggregators: If tickets are sold out on the official site, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list spare seats from members or season ticket holders.

How much do Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 match at the Stade Océane vary depending on the purchasing channel and seat category:

Official Box Office Prices

Standard Seats: Face-value tickets purchased directly through Le Havre AC typically range from £15 to £45 (€18 to €52) depending on the stand (behind the goals vs. central main stands).

Discounted Rates: Concessions for youth, students, or children generally fall between £10 and £25 (€12 to €30).

Secondary & Resale Market Prices

Starting Price: Entry-level general admission seats listed on ticket resale platforms such as StubHub start around £40 to £50 (€48 to €58 / $52).

Average Price: The overall average price across various stadium categories on resale sites is roughly £65 to £70 (~$80 USD).





Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Angers Form

Le Havre's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory came in a Club Friendly against Le Mans, while their most recent outing was a 1-0 league defeat to Monaco on August 23. Across those five matches they scored five goals and conceded six, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet in that run.

Angers have won three of their last five matches, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies against Paris FC and Lorient. Their most recent result was a 2-0 league loss at Lille on August 23. They beat Paris FC 3-2 in their final friendly, but that positive momentum did not carry into the opening Ligue 1 weekend.

Le Havre vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played in Ligue 1 at Angers on April 18, 2026. Across the last five meetings, neither team has dominated, with Le Havre claiming one win, Angers claiming one win, and three matches finishing level. Le Havre won 2-1 at home in January 2026, while Angers took a 1-0 victory at the Stade Océane in December 2024.

Le Havre vs Angers Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Le Havre sit 14th and Angers are placed 15th, with both clubs separated by a narrow margin at the foot of the standings.