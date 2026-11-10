How to get Inter vs Genoa tickets: Coppa Italia prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Inter host Genoa on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs took place in Serie A on February 28, 2026, when Inter secured a comfortable 2-0 victory at home. Their previous clashes often feature tight margins, such as a competitive 2-2 draw when they last met at Genoa's ground in August 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Genoa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia kick-off?

Inter vs Genoa kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

Coppa Italia - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 15:00

How to buy Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia match at the San Siro, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most secure option is through Inter's official ticketing portal (managed via Vivaticket), where you can buy general admission tickets, choose tier categories (Base or Plus), or book hospitality packages.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia match:

1. Official Club Channels

Curvas (Goal Tiers / Third Ring): Typically start around €15 to €20 .

Typically start around . First and Second Tiers (Lateral / Sideline seats): Generally ranges between €30 and €60 .

Generally ranges between . Hospitality Packages: Start around €299.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission: Start as low as €32 .

Start as low as . Category 1 / Central Seating: Generally range from €36 to €65 .

Generally range from . Premium Resale & Silver Categories: Range from €45 to over €100.

Inter vs Genoa Coppa Italia: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Genoa Form

Inter have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Serie A derby. Before that, they beat Venezia 2-0 and Fiorentina 2-1 in the league, and edged Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League. Across those five games, Inter scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record showing some fragility.

Genoa have been in strong form, winning four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 away win at Lecce in Serie A on November 1. De Rossi's side also beat Juventus 2-0 and Venezia 1-0 in consecutive league outings, and earlier defeated Fiorentina 2-1. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 loss to Roma. Genoa have scored nine goals in five games while conceding four, reflecting a side in confident attacking form.

Inter vs Genoa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on February 28, 2026, when Inter won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Inter have won three, with one draw and one Genoa win. Inter have scored eight goals across those five matches, while Genoa have scored six, including a 2-2 draw at their ground in August 2024.