How to get Freiburg vs Union Berlin tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Freiburg host Union Berlin on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

In their most recent league encounter on March 15, 2026, Union Berlin edged out a narrow 1-0 away victory at the Europa-Park-Stadion. Historically, Union Berlin has held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings, though fixtures at Freiburg's home ground frequently end in low-scoring stalemates or single-goal margins.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Union Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

Freiburg vs Union Berlin kicks off at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin, you can explore several different ticketing channels:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure way to buy face-value tickets is through the official websites of SC Freiburg (as the home team) or 1. FC Union Berlin. Club members and season ticket holders get primary access before any remaining seats go to a general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Freiburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between SC Freiburg and Union Berlin, covering both official club channels and secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Area (Stehplatz): Face-value tickets generally range from €18 to €25 for adults, primarily available to club members during the initial sales phases.

Face-value tickets generally range from for adults, primarily available to club members during the initial sales phases. Regular Seated Area (Sitzplatz): Standard lower and upper tier seats directly from the club typically cost between €35 and €70 , depending on the exact view and block.

Standard lower and upper tier seats directly from the club typically cost between , depending on the exact view and block. Category 1 Premium Seats: Prime central grandstand tickets or hospitality-adjacent seats range from €75 to €90+ at face value when bought directly from the club, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Minimum Entry Price: Generally start around €65 to €80 for upper-tier or standing sections depending on overall demand.

Generally start around for upper-tier or standing sections depending on overall demand. Average Market Price: Typical mid-tier seating options range anywhere from €150 to €500+ due to high demand for Bundesliga fixtures.

Typical mid-tier seating options range anywhere from due to high demand for Bundesliga fixtures. Premium & Longside Seats: Prime sideline views or hospitality tickets requently command higher pricing tiers, often exceeding €600 to €800+.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Union Berlin Form

Freiburg have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 friendly win over Luzern on 3 October, while their last competitive result was a 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on 19 September. Across these five matches, Freiburg scored 16 goals and conceded six, with the 5-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach standing out as their most dominant performance.

Union Berlin's last five matches have produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Rijeka on 26 September, but their Bundesliga form tells a harsher story: defeats to Bayern Munich (7-0), Schalke 04 (1-3), and Bayer Leverkusen (4-0), with a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt their only other league result in that run. Union have scored six goals and conceded 17 across these five games.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on 15 March 2026, when Union Berlin won 1-0 at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Union Berlin have won twice, Freiburg once, and two matches ended level, with Freiburg scoring four goals and Union Berlin scoring four in return.