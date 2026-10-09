FC Köln host Schalke 04 on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

Both traditional powerhouses share a deeply rooted history in top-flight German football, with 1. FC Köln holding a slight upper hand in their recent head-to-head encounters. FC Schalke 04 enter the fixture leaning heavily on their defensive organization to counter Köln's aggressive attacking setup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Köln vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Koeln vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

kicks off at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

How to buy FC Koeln vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the main options to purchase tickets for the FC Köln vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga match at the RheinEnergieSTADION:

1. Official Club Channels

Official FC Köln Ticket Shop The primary and safest way to buy tickets is through the official FC Köln Online-Ticketshop. Tickets usually go on sale first to club members before opening up for general public sale.

Away Supporters Section (Schalke 04 Official Channels) If you are supporting Schalke 04, guest tickets are distributed directly through FC Schalke 04's official ticketing portal to traveling supporters and club members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FC Koeln vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the FC Köln vs Schalke 04 match at the RheinEnergieSTADION vary based on whether you buy official face-value tickets or purchase through secondary platforms:

1. Official Club Tickets (Face Value)

When purchased directly through the official FC Köln Ticket Shop:

Standing Area (Südkurve / Standing Places): Approximately €16 to €20 per ticket.

Standard Seating Categories: Typically range between €35 and €80 depending on the seat tier and view (behind the goal vs. main/opposite grandstand).

Children / Concessions: Discounted seats generally range from €12 to €30.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Resale listings generally start around €115 to €145 for remaining seats.

Average Prices: Category seating on resale platforms typically averages between €250 and €350 per ticket.

Premium & Hospitality / VIP: Premium seat options and hospitality packages can reach €600 or more.

FC Koeln vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

FC Koeln vs Schalke 04 Form

Köln head into this fixture with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV, continuing a difficult run that also included a 4-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. The bright spots have been a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim and a DFB-Pokal victory away at Würzburger Kickers. Across those five games, Köln scored eight goals and conceded seven — a record that reflects both attacking intent and defensive fragility.

Schalke come in with two wins, two draws and one defeat over the same period. Their last outing was a goalless draw at home to Elversberg, but before that they claimed a 3-1 away victory at Union Berlin and held Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw — results that speak to their defensive organisation. A 3-0 defeat to Augsburg remains the low point of that run. Schalke scored six goals and conceded four across the five matches, suggesting a more solid defensive foundation than their opponents.

FC Koeln vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs' most recent Bundesliga encounter took place in March 2026 and finished 1-1, while a 2. Bundesliga meeting in February 2025 saw Köln win 1-0 at home. Looking across the last five documented meetings — which span the Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, and a friendly — Köln hold a slight edge, with two wins to Schalke's one and two draws. The series suggests a close rivalry with no dominant force, and there is little in the record to separate them heading into Sunday.