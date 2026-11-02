How to get Elversberg vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elversberg host Freiburg on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg.

SV Elversberg and SC Freiburg share very little competitive history, having never previously faced each other in a top-flight league fixture. Their only notable past encounters include a DFB-Pokal meeting back in August 2009, which Freiburg won 2-0, alongside a scoreless friendly in July 2022.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elversberg vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Elversberg vs Freiburg kicks at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV, you can explore several different avenues depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticket portals of both SV Elversberg and SC Freiburg for primary-market sales, member presales, and remaining home or away allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elversberg vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga fixture between SV Elversberg and SC Freiburg vary depending on whether you purchase through official club primary sales or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing/Terrace Areas: Primary face value typically ranges between €15 to €20 for standard tickets, with discounted/concession rates available.

Primary face value typically ranges between for standard tickets, with discounted/concession rates available. Category 3 (General Stands): Standard seating tickets generally cost between €20 to €50 depending on the specific block and tier.

Standard seating tickets generally cost between depending on the specific block and tier. Category 1/Central Seating: Premium long-side or central view seating options range from €40 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHubb list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seating: General admission or upper-tier generally start around €55 to €110 , fluctuating with demand.

General admission or upper-tier generally start around , fluctuating with demand. High-Demand / Premium Blocks: Prime central seats, hospitality blocks, or last-minute scarcity listings can scale significantly higher depending on availability.

Elversberg vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs Freiburg Form

Elversberg's recent record reads one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five competitive outings. Their sole victory in that run was a 4-3 win over Augsburg, while defeats to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich bookend a difficult stretch. The side have shown they can score but have struggled to keep opponents out, conceding freely in their losses.

Freiburg's last five matches tell a more positive story: three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, but before that they beat FK Jablonec 3-2 in the Conference League and Schalke 04 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Freiburg scored twelve goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be opened up but consistently finds a way to score.

Elversberg vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Competitive meetings between these two clubs are rare. The most recent documented encounter came in the DFB-Pokal in August 2009, when Freiburg won 2-0 away at Elversberg. A friendly in July 2022 ended goalless. With only two meetings on record, there is no meaningful head-to-head pattern to draw from, and this Bundesliga fixture represents a first top-flight encounter between the clubs.