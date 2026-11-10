How to get Como vs Cremonese tickets: Coppa Italia prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Como host Cremonese on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como.

Como and Cremonese share a competitive history across Italy's top divisions, most recently facing off in Serie A on May 24, 2026, when Como secured a dominant 4-1 victory away from home. Their prior encounter earlier that season resulted in a tight 1-1 draw when Como hosted Cremonese in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Como vs Cremonese, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia kick-off?

Como vs Cremonese kicks off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Coppa Italia - 1/8 2 Dec 2026 - 15:00

How to buy Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be bought directly through the official Como 1907 ticketing portal (tickets dot comofootball dot com). Sales typically roll out in phases, starting with priority windows for season ticket holders before opening to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia match:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva Como / Curva Est (Home & Away Ends): Typically range between €25 and €40 .

Typically range between and . Distinti (Uncovered Long Stand): Generally prices around €45 to €65 .

Generally prices around . Tribuna Coperta (Covered Main Stand): Usually spans from €70 to €130 .

Usually spans from . Hospitality Packages: Start around €250 to €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Curva & General Resale: Begin around €215 to €235 .

Begin around . Distinti Resale: Average between €235 and €250 .

Average between and . Tribuna Centrale Resale: Range upwards from €275 to €300+.

Como vs Cremonese Coppa Italia: Everything you need to know

Como vs Cremonese Form

Como are in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches across Serie A and the Champions League. Their latest result was a 1-0 home victory over Venezia in Serie A, following a 1-3 win away at Torino. The run also includes a 4-1 triumph over Manchester United in the Champions League and a 2-0 Serie A win against Sassuolo. Across those five matches, Como have scored 11 goals and conceded just five, with five clean-sheet performances bookending the run.

Cremonese have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Serie B outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Benevento, following a 0-2 win at Mantova. Prior to that run of back-to-back wins, Cremonese suffered defeats to Juve Stabia and Pisa, conceding four goals across those two matches. Overall across the five games, they have scored five goals and conceded four.

Como vs Cremonese: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on 24 May 2026 in Serie A, when Cremonese hosted Como and lost 1-4. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Como hosted Cremonese in Serie A in September 2025. Across the last five encounters, Como hold a clear advantage with three wins to Cremonese's two, with the aggregate score standing at 11 goals for Como and eight for Cremonese.