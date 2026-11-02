How to get Chelsea vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Chelsea host Leeds United on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

In their most recent meeting on September 9, 2026, Chelsea secured a high-scoring 6-3 victory against Leeds at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup. Prior to that goal fest, Chelsea also edged past Leeds with a narrow 1-0 win in an FA Cup tie back in April 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea vs Leeds United kicks off at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

How to buy Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Chelsea F.C. via their official website is the safest and most reliable method, though it typically requires an official club membership and is subject to availability and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League fixture, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Member Tickets: Range from approximately £27 up to £78 depending on the specific stand and category.

Range from approximately depending on the specific stand and category. Concession and Junior Member Tickets: Generally discounted, with young adult, senior, and junior member tickets scaling down from roughly £14 to £59 based on seating location.

Generally discounted, with young adult, senior, and junior member tickets scaling down from roughly based on seating location. General Sale Add-On: General public tickets (if available after member allocations) are priced about £5 higher than member pricing across respective seating categories.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / General Admission: Start at around £129 for upper tier sections, with overall market averages tracking higher depending on demand.

Start at around for upper tier sections, with overall market averages tracking higher depending on demand. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start from roughly £200 and scale upward depending on the lounge access and exact seating configuration.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Leeds United Form

Chelsea have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Everton, and they also put five past Bournemouth in a commanding home display. The one blemish in that run was a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Across those five games, the Blues have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive lapses.

Leeds have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five across all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United at Elland Road. A 4-1 win over Newcastle remains their standout result in that stretch, though back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Manchester United indicate a tendency to drop points when expected to win.

Chelsea vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup on 9 September 2026, when Chelsea beat Leeds 6-3 at Stamford Bridge. Before that, Chelsea won 1-0 in an FA Cup tie in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three, with one draw and one Leeds victory — a 3-1 win for the Whites at Elland Road in December 2025.