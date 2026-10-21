How to get Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Across their last five encounters in all competitions, Barcelona hold a slight edge with three victories compared to Atlético Madrid's two wins.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place on April 14, 2026, in the Champions League, where Barcelona secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona takes place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

Securing tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano involves a few different avenues depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct route is purchasing standard match tickets or member allocations through Atlético Madrid's official website or ticket office, as they are the home team hosting the fixture.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Pricing for the Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona LaLiga fixture varies based on the sales channel and seat location. Below is a breakdown of the estimated costs in Euros for both official club channels and secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Upper Tier Seats: Typically range from approximately €50 to €130 , depending on how far back the seats are located in the upper tiers.

Lower Tier & Side Stands: Standard tickets along the lower tiers and long sides generally cost between €140 and €280 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality options start around €340 and scale upward depending on the included catering and lounge privileges.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Upper Deck Seats: Tickets for high-demand matches typically start around €110 to €140 .

Mid-Tier & Corner Views: Standard seats located in intermediate sections generally range from €220 to €450 depending on live market demand.

Lower Tier & Premium Sideline Seats: Prime viewing areas along the touchlines and lower bowl blocks frequently command €500 to €900+ , with exclusive VIP hospitality upgrades on resale platforms often exceeding €1,000 .

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Form

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in LaLiga on September 20, a result that demonstrated their capacity for big-game performances. They also put four goals past Osasuna without reply, though losses to Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga show the inconsistency Simeone's side have shown across competitions.

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches without a single defeat, scoring 20 goals and conceding just nine in that period. Flick's side most recently beat Sevilla 3-1 away from home in LaLiga on September 19, and their 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander three days earlier underlines the attacking threat they carry into this fixture. Five wins from five across LaLiga and the Champions League represents a run of form that marks Barcelona as the standout team in Spain right now.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Champions League on April 14, when Barcelona won 2-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Barcelona have won three times to Atletico Madrid's two, with the sides having also met in the Copa del Rey and LaLiga earlier in 2026. Barcelona have scored 11 goals in those five matches compared to eight for Atletico, giving the visitors a slight edge in both results and goals across recent history.