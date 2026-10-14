How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

AFC Bournemouth host Leeds United on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Previous competitive encounters between the two sides have often delivered competitive scorelines, including tightly contested draws in recent seasons. Bournemouth will look to utilize home advantage on the south coast, while Leeds aim to secure crucial away points in the division.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth take on Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available to purchase tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United:

1. Official Club Channels

Tickets can be purchased directly through AFC Bournemouth's official ticket portal for home supporters, or via Leeds United's official channels for away fans. Note that availability usually relies on a priority points scheme or club memberships since Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium sell out quickly.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

For the upcoming Premier League fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United, ticket prices vary depending on the platform, seating tier, and demand:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Match Tickets: General admission face-value tickets at clubs like Bournemouth typically range from approximately £43 to £61 for standard seating.

Away Fan Price Cap: Under Premier League rules, away tickets for traveling supporters are strictly capped at a maximum of £30 per adult ticket.

Concessions and Youth Discounts: Official channels offer reduced face values for juniors, young adults, seniors, and disabled supporters, which can range lower depending on the specific club's pricing matrix.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombolist tickets based on market demand:

Secondary Ticket Platforms: Available listings typically start from around £430 to £480 for standard seats, with average prices often ranging much higher due to high demand.

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two and losing one of their last five games across all competitions. Rose's side have scored nine goals in that run but conceded six, including a 0-1 home loss to Liverpool in their most recent Premier League outing. A 2-2 draw with Brentford and another 2-2 at Newcastle showed they can compete with established sides, though they have struggled to hold leads.

Leeds have been more stable, collecting two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle in the Premier League, though a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea showed defensive vulnerabilities in cup football. Farke's side have drawn their two most recent league games, keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 at Crystal Palace.

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium in April 2026, a result that mirrored the 2-2 draw when Leeds hosted Bournemouth in September 2025. Across the last four Premier League encounters between the sides, neither team has managed to win, with all four matches ending level or in favour of the away side — Bournemouth's 4-1 home win in April 2023 remains the standout result from recent history.