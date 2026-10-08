How to get AC Milan vs Inter tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Derby della Madonnina is one of football’s most historic and intense rivalries, bringing together two giants of Italian football at the iconic San Siro. AC Milan and Inter Milan go head-to-head in a high-stakes Serie A showdown that captivates millions of fans worldwide.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your spot for the match, including official pricing details and direct links to get your tickets today.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Serie A kick-off?

Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

Where to buy AC Milan vs InterMilan tickets?

Official match tickets are released directly through AC Milan’s official ticketing portal and fan club allocations. Given the massive demand for the Derby della Madonnina, general sale allocations on the official club website sell out almost instantly.

Secondary platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are AC Milan vs InterMilan tickets?

Official ticket prices on the primary club website start at €45 for standard third-tier seating, scaling upwards depending on the location and view across San Siro.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with secondary market entry prices starting around €140.

AC Milan vs Inter Serie A: Everything you need to know

AC Milan vs Inter Form

Milan have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Lazio in Serie A, following an earlier 1-1 draw against Juventus. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). Across the five matches, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded five, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Napoli on September 5, a game they won after trailing 2-0. They also beat Cagliari (1-0) and Monza (4-1) in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 8. Inter have scored eleven goals and conceded six across these five outings.

AC Milan vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-0 to Milan at San Siro in Serie A on March 8, 2026. Before that, Inter beat Milan 1-0 at San Siro in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include two Coppa Italia ties and a pre-season friendly — Milan have won two, Inter have won one, and two matches have ended level.







