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Iceland

Iceland Overview

Mikel Oyarzabal - Spain vs Peru 2026

Six in a row! Oyarzabal fires World Cup favourites Spain past Peru

Tournament favourites Spain wrapped up their final preparations ahead of the World Cup with a convincing 3-1 friendly victory over Peru in Puebla. Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal continued his magnificent individual form by netting for the sixth successive international match, setting a confident tone for La Roja's upcoming campaign.

M. OyarzabalSpain
Iceland v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifier

Wiegman warns England after Iceland win

Sarina Wiegman has issued a stern warning to her England squad, insisting there is no room for complacency despite a hard-fought victory over Iceland. The Lionesses maintained their perfect start to World Cup qualifying, but the head coach is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead on the road to Brazil.

S. WiegmanEngland
FBL-WC-2027-WOMEN-QUALIFIERS-ENG-ISL

Bronze 'mind-blown' by Lionesses milestone

Lucy Bronze continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest players to ever pull on an England shirt, but the veteran defender remains humble about her remarkable longevity. During the Lionesses' 2-0 victory over Iceland, the 34-year-old earned her 145th international cap, moving her into third place on the all-time appearances list for the women’s national team. It was a vintage performance from the full-back, who contributed both a goal and an assist to secure the win.

L. BronzeEngland
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super League

Famous fan removed from Lionesses win over Iceland

The Lionesses continued their dominant run toward European qualification with a commanding performance at the City Ground, though the evening was not without its bizarre moments off the ball. While Sarina Wiegman’s side dismantled a stubborn Icelandic defence, a strange scene unfolded in the stands. Basil, the well-known and vocal England and Chelsea supporter, was unexpectedly escorted from the stadium by security during the match.

EnglandEngland vs Iceland
England v Australia - Women's International Friendly

Wiegman warns Lionesses ahead of Iceland clash

Sarina Wiegman has demanded that England hit their "top level" to overcome Iceland side in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier. Despite a recent clinical display against Ukraine, the Lionesses boss has urged her players to maintain tactical discipline and emotional control at a sold-out City Ground.

EnglandS. Wiegman
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Standings

الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز crestالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1آرسنال crestآرسنال109011551027
W
W
W
W
W
2مانشستر سيتي crestمانشستر سيتي107032113821
L
L
L
W
W
3برايتون crestبرايتون96122471719
W
L
W
W
W
4تشيلسي crestتشيلسي95131915416
W
L
W
W
L
5إيفرتون crestإيفرتون104421210216
W
W
L
L
D
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