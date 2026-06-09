Iceland Overview

Bronze 'mind-blown' by Lionesses milestone

Lucy Bronze continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest players to ever pull on an England shirt, but the veteran defender remains humble about her remarkable longevity. During the Lionesses' 2-0 victory over Iceland, the 34-year-old earned her 145th international cap, moving her into third place on the all-time appearances list for the women’s national team. It was a vintage performance from the full-back, who contributed both a goal and an assist to secure the win.