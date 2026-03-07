AFP
Lucy Bronze 'mind-blown' by latest England milestone as Lionesses star prioritises winning trophies over chasing Jill Scott record
Bronze shocked by Lionesses record
The 34-year-old was the standout performer at the City Ground, scoring one great header and hitting the post with another before providing the assist for Georgia Stanway to double the lead.
Having made her international debut back in 2013, Bronze’s 145th cap saw her pull clear of her close friend Karen Carney. She now sits behind only Fara Williams and Jill Scott in the history books, a feat that appeared almost impossible to her when she first started her journey in the white shirt. Despite the individual accolades stacking up, the Chelsea star was quick to point out that her longevity is driven by a desire for team success rather than chasing down the records of those who came before her.
Reflecting on the achievement, Bronze admitted she never expected to reach such heights. Speaking after the game, she said: "I could never have imagined even getting to 100 caps. Let alone to be surpassing someone like Karen Carney, who to me was a legend, someone I grew up admiring, and one of my role models. And being behind Jill and Farah, my old teammates and just people that I’ve looked up to throughout my career. To even be in and around them, it’s just mind-blowing for me."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing glory over records
The conversation naturally turned to whether Bronze has her sights set on Scott's record of 161 caps. However, the Chelsea star was quick to dismiss the idea that she is playing for personal statistics, laughing off the suggestion that the record is her primary motivation. For Bronze, the focus remains firmly on adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet rather than counting appearances.
When asked if she would be chasing down Jill Scott’s 161 appearances, she laughed: "No, that’s never been my intention. It’s not been to just chase caps. I just want to win things for England. The goal now is to go to the World Cup and do our best to try and win it." This team-first mentality has been a hallmark of her career, during which she has won numerous league titles and Champions League trophies at club level alongside her Euro 2022 success.
Battling through injury
Despite her influential display against Iceland, which included her 22nd international goal, Bronze revealed that she is still on the road to full recovery. The defender has been managing her fitness carefully after suffering a fractured tibia during England’s Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, proving her physical resilience yet again. She credited her medical support team for keeping her on the pitch as she works back toward her peak physical condition.
Bronze explained: "I’m probably not in my best fitness, but that’s something still to work on. Obviously, it’s been difficult coming back from the fracture in the summer. It’s not an easy injury to come back from. But yes, I’m just taking each game as it comes, and I’ve got good communication with my managers and physical staff and I always like to work hard. I just never take any training session for granted, I think the girls will tell you that. Anyone who trains with me knows that I give 100 per cent every single day. I’m doing extras in the gym – I absolutely love playing football and I love representing my country. I also have a very good knee surgeon, Andy Williams, who’s kept me going. But it’s not always been the easiest, but I absolutely love it, and I just push myself every day to be the best I can."
- Getty Images
Building for future
As the Lionesses look ahead to the next World Cup cycle, Bronze is aware of the talent pushing for a place in Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI. While she remains a first-choice option, she highlighted the versatility and quality within the squad, pointing to Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier as a capable alternative in her position. Bronze insists that as long as she is performing, she is happy to lead the way for the next generation.
Discussing the depth of the squad, she added: "We’ve got a lot of good players. Maya did really well there, I know it’s not her position, but she still plays really well there. We’ve got such good players all over the pitch. It doesn’t really matter how old you are or how many caps you have, old or young. I’m just happy to keep giving my best, and if I’m good enough to play for England and Sarina picks me, then I’m available."
Advertisement