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Rob Norcup

Why Jude Bellingham and football's highest earners refuse to buy their own mansions

FEATURES
Finance
J. Bellingham

For players like Jude Bellingham, multi-million-pound estates are no longer status symbols; they are liquidity traps.

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A notion that a lot of fans have is that as soon as elite footballers put pen to paper on lucrative playing contracts, then they off splashing the cash on luxury goods and massive mansions. While this still may be the case for some, a growing number of the sport's icons are investing their multi-millions in other ways.

In the case of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, he has chosen to rent a luxury villa in the Spanish capital, rather than purchasing an opulent pad. Backed by savvy financial advisers and sharp career managers, top-tier players like Bellingham are choosing flexibility and liquidity over the burdens of luxury property ownership.

Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on top footballers and how they are changing their property-investing ways.

Where does Jude Bellingham live?

Jude Bellingham has been settled in a 7,000-square-foot, six-bedroom luxury villa in one of the Spanish capital's most prestigious gated communities, La Finca, since signing with Real Madrid in 2023.

La Finca is an affluent district roughly 10 miles from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, known for housing fellow football icons like Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the villa is worth €6.5 million, Bellingham doesn't actually own the property. While he rents in Spain, the England international who bagged 6 goals during the FIFA World Cup 2026, keeps his money in UK real estate. He is building a massive, $9.3 million custom compound in Barnt Green, Worcestershire, which he stays in when back in England.

The sprawling estate, located on the outskirts of Birmingham, was built from the ground up to include detached, separate living quarters specifically for his parents. He also purchased a standalone £2.5 million home nearby in Solihull for his family.

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Why are elite footballers like Jude Bellingham choosing to rent?

One of the main factors why modern elite footballers are choosing to rent rather than buy properties in cities/areas where they are playing is the sheer volatility of the sport.

A player might sign a five-year contract today, only to be transferred, loaned, or sold 18 months later due to tactical changes or managerial shifts. When unexpected relocations happen, owning a massive estate could become a huge liability/headache.

Rather than getting stuck trying to offload an illiquid asset in a niche market, renting a premium villa in exclusive neighbourhoods, such as Jude Bellingham’s choice of a rented property in Madrid's La Finca district, allows players to simply hand back the keys and move on fairly swiftly.

Avoiding the modified mansion resale trap

Ultra-luxury properties customised for professional athletes are notoriously difficult to sell. Footballers often retrofit their homes with highly specific amenities, such as indoor spas, saunas, private home cinemas and multi-car underground garages.

While these features offer great comfort, they often shrink the pool of possible future buyers, as traditional wealthy executives or business buyers frequently reject the hyper-modern, leisure-village style favoured by elite footballers.

This mismatch could leave high-end athlete homes languishing on the market for years, forcing players to drop prices by millions just to secure a sale.

The liquidity play: Investing in funds over brick and mortar

The modern dressing room is heavily focused on long-term wealth preservation. Young football icons, like Jude Bellingham, rely closely on family-run management structures that prioritise capital liquidity.

Instead of trapping millions of pounds of cash inside immovable residential walls, players are investing their substantial capital toward corporate index funds and commercial holdings.

Liquid assets can be accessed instantly, generating reliable income that continues to cash-flow long after their short-lived football careers conclude.

The advantages of gated communities

Privacy is an absolute premium for international icons who face constant public scrutiny. Elite clubs work closely with specialised relocation agents to steer new signings toward tightly monitored, private gated communities.

This ecosystem has created a unique luxury rental market where players frequently cycle through the exact same properties. When one star gets transferred out of a club, a newly signed player often steps in to rent the exact same high-security home.

This loop ensures immediate move-in readiness, absolute privacy, and maximum security without the delays of a traditional home purchase.

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Renting or buying properties: The financial and logistical realities for elite footballers

Factor 

Rental Approach

Purchase Approach

Flexibility

Hand back the keys if a transfer move arises

Could be stuck maintaining an empty property for a lengthy period

Upfront Costs

Standard security deposits and monthly fees

Stamp duties and second-home surcharges

Resale Speed

Instant exit from the lease

A lengthy period spent searching for a niche buyer

Smart wealth preservation

Rather than sinking capital into real estate in temporary host cities/areas, elite footballers are now relying on financial advisors who favour liquidity. They manage their international careers by viewing properties critically.

For instance, instead of choosing a multi-million-dollar purchase in Madrid, Jude Bellingham focused on a long-term investment, his custom family compound back in his home region of Worcestershire. This strategy ensures that his playing years are spent growing capital rather than managing illiquid, depreciating brick-and-mortar assets abroad.

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Frequently asked questions

One of the main reasons that elite footballers are renting properties rather than buying, is to avoid losing money when they get transferred. Because contracts are often short and careers are fast-moving, players need the freedom to pack up and move clubs without the hassle of selling a massive house at the last minute.

Yes, shortly after signing his contract with Real Madrid in 2023, Bellingham rented a $7 million (£5.5 million) luxury mansion in La Finca, which is an extremely affluent and exclusive gated neighbourhood situated roughly 10 miles from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

While Madrid is his full-time base, the England international splits his time during breaks by jetting back to the UK, where he has built up an extensive property portfolio.

He owns a $9.3 million (£7 million) multi-acre luxury compound in the quiet village of Barnt Green near his hometown of Birmingham and he also purchased a separate multi-million-pound home in Solihull for his family.

Elite footballers typically split their money between conservative wealth preservation (real estate, diversified portfolios) and high-impact entrepreneurial ventures (tech startups, sports franchises, lifestyle brands) to secure income long after their short playing careers end.

The footballer or ex-footballers who owns the most expensive property in the world is David Beckham. Along with his wife Victoria, the former England captain owns a massive Victorian townhouse in London's ultra-exclusive Holland Park district, estimated to be worth between $40 million and $45 million (£31.5m to £36.6m).

The 14,000-square-foot property features seven bedrooms, a private home gym, a wine cellar, a spa, and state-of-the-art security systems.

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