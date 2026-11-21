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Spurs head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Roberto De Zerbi is without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Savio, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mathys Tel, Lucas Bergvall, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with no probable lineup confirmed ahead of kick-off. Updates on availability are expected closer to the match.

Ipswich have a lighter injury concern, with Jack Taylor the only player listed as unavailable for Gary O'Neil. No suspensions are in place for either side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, November 21, as Roberto De Zerbi's side return to Premier League action following the international break.

Spurs come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United in early November, a result that halted an impressive October run that saw De Zerbi named Premier League Manager of the Month. The Italian guided his side through an unbeaten October sequence that included wins over Chelsea and Crystal Palace, lifting Spurs out of the relegation zone and up to 11th in the table.

De Zerbi will be eager to rediscover that form quickly. Spurs won three of their four October matches, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, before the Leeds setback brought momentum to an abrupt halt.

Ipswich arrive in north London sitting 14th in the Premier League table under Gary O'Neil. The Tractor Boys have been inconsistent of late, with their last five results producing one win, two draws, and two defeats, including a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth in their most recent outing.

O'Neil's side did show resilience in October, holding both Nottingham Forest and Hull City to draws and beating Fulham 2-1, though a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City underlined the gap that still exists between them and the top half.

Spurs carry the greater firepower at home and will look to build on their mid-table position, while Ipswich will be determined to pick up points in a run of fixtures that could define their season.

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Form

Tottenham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss at Leeds United on November 7, ending a run that included back-to-back wins over Chelsea (2-0 away) and Crystal Palace (2-0 at home). Spurs scored seven goals and conceded two across those five matches, with the defeat at Elland Road the only occasion they failed to find the net.

Ipswich have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on November 8, while earlier in the run they drew 2-2 with Hull City and 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. O'Neil's side scored eight goals across the five fixtures but conceded nine, with a 3-2 loss to Manchester City highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities against top-half opponents.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2025, when Tottenham won 4-1 away at Ipswich in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Ipswich claimed a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2024. Across the three Premier League meetings listed in recent records, Tottenham have won twice and Ipswich once.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit 11th while Ipswich are placed 14th.