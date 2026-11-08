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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoChelsea
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Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League game: TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Premier League - Game Week 10
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Chelsea will kick off at 14:00 on Nov 8, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaJioHotstar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
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How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsN. MukieleN. MukieleL. O'NienL. O'NienT. MeunierT. MeunierReinildoReinildoN. SadikiN. SadikiE. Le FeeE. Le FeeG. XhakaG. XhakaT. HumeT. HumeC. TalbiC. TalbiB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyE. MartinezE. MartinezJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaL. ColwillL. ColwillW. FofanaW. FofanaJ. HendersonJ. HendersonC. PalmerC. PalmerR. LaviaR. LaviaEstevaoEstevaoM. RogersM. RogersP. NetoP. Neto
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Chelsea

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • X. Alonso

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

LCH
D1-1
LEE
D0-0
BRE
W3-2
COV
L3-1
DZG
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CHE

CHE - Form

BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
MUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawChelsea
3
0
2
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10901155+1027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
107032113+821
L
L
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
9612247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
95131915+416
W
L
W
W
L
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
9432119+215
L
W
W
L
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
9351169+714
W
D
L
D
W
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
9
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
93331413+112
W
W
W
L
L
10
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341316-312
D
L
W
L
L
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
13
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102531111011
L
D
D
L
D
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
93241418-411
D
D
L
W
L
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
102441012-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
10235913-49
W
L
D
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
9216921-127
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
9126717-105
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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