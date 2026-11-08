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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAston Villa
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Premier League
Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League game: TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Premier League - Game Week 10
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Aston Villa will kick off at 16:30 on Nov 8, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

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United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
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AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport Premier League
IrelandSky Go
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CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
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How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroH. MaguireH. MaguireA. HeavenA. HeavenD. DalotD. DalotM. CunhaM. CunhaK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. MbeumoZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardJ. GomesJ. GomesN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • U. Emery

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
ROM
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AVL

AVL - Form

VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
BAR
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawAston Villa
3
1
1
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10901155+1027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
10712257+1822
W
W
L
W
W
3
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
107032113+821
L
L
L
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
105231915+417
D
W
L
W
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10442119+216
D
L
W
W
L
7
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
104331513+215
W
W
W
W
L
8
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
103521610+614
L
W
D
L
D
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
10
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341316-312
D
L
W
L
L
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
13
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102531111011
L
D
D
L
D
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
103251419-511
L
D
D
L
W
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
102441012-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
10235913-49
W
L
D
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
10226921-128
D
L
L
L
W
19
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
10136717-106
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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