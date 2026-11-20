Team News & Squad Latest

Coventry City head into this fixture without several first-team players. Aurele Amenda, Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, Bobby Thomas, and Frank Onyeka are all listed as unavailable through injury. No suspensions are reported for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace have their own injury concerns, with Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ismaila Sarr, and Joergen Strand Larsen all sidelined. Jean-Philippe Mateta is also suspended, ruling him out of Palace's first match under Thomas Frank.

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City take on Crystal Palace at the Coventry Building Society Arena, in what is a pivotal Premier League fixture for both clubs.

Frank Lampard's Coventry sit 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and will be eager to improve their home form against a Palace side in genuine distress.

Coventry arrive into this one with a mixed recent run, having won two and lost three of their last five league games. A 3-1 defeat to Everton last time out will concern Lampard, though back-to-back wins over Sunderland and Newcastle earlier in that stretch showed the Sky Blues are capable of putting better results together.

Crystal Palace, rooted to the foot of the table in 20th place, have just appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager following the dismissal of Pierre Sage. Frank takes charge having previously managed Brentford and Tottenham, and faces an immediate survival fight with Palace two points from safety after ten league games.

Palace's defensive record is the worst in the division. They have shipped 24 goals across their opening ten top-flight fixtures, and Frank's first task will be making them harder to beat. Jean-Philippe Mateta is suspended for this trip, adding another complication to an already stretched squad.

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Form

Coventry City have won two and lost three of their last five Premier League matches, with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Everton, while they also lost to Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur during the sequence. On the positive side, they recorded a 3-1 win at Sunderland and a 4-1 home victory over Newcastle United. Across those five games, Coventry scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, and they also lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Their only win in the run came against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Palace scored three goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on March 6, 2012, when Coventry City and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Crystal Palace hold the stronger record with three wins to Coventry's two, including victories in the Championship and FA Cup. The sides have not faced each other in the Premier League era based on the available dataset.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City currently sit in 17th place while Crystal Palace are bottom in 20th.