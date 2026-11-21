Team News & Squad Latest

Chelsea are dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of this fixture. Reece James, Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Emiliano Martinez and Josh Acheampong are all unavailable for Xabi Alonso. No suspensions are recorded for the home side, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge without Mateo Joseph and Anton Stach thanks to injuries. Daniel Farke has no suspensions to contend with, and his squad is otherwise expected to be at full strength for the trip to west London.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent form against a Leeds team that arrives in surprisingly good shape.

Chelsea sit fifth in the table but have struggled for rhythm in recent weeks. Losing to both Sunderland and Tottenham in the Premier League before the international break piled pressure on Alonso as he continues to bed in his system.

Leeds arrive ninth in the standings but with genuine momentum. Daniel Farke's side beat Tottenham 1-0 last time out in the Premier League, a result that extended their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions and underlined their capacity to trouble top-half sides.

Chelsea's injury list is substantial heading into this fixture, with several key personnel unavailable. The absences create openings across the squad and will test the depth Alonso has at his disposal at Stamford Bridge.

For Leeds, goalkeeper James Trafford carries significant confidence into the weekend after a commanding display for England against Spain in the Nations League on Sunday. His late saves helped secure a 3-2 victory in Madrid, and he returns to club duty in fine form.

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Form

Chelsea have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League on November 8, and they also lost 0-2 to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in October. Their best result in that run was a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on October 31.

Leeds have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on November 7. They also drew 0-0 at Sunderland and 1-1 at Manchester United in that sequence, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup on September 9, when Chelsea won 6-3 at Stamford Bridge. Across their last five encounters, Chelsea have won four times to Leeds' one, with that solitary Leeds victory a 3-1 Premier League win at Elland Road in December 2025. Chelsea have scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five meetings.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea are currently fifth while Leeds United sit ninth.