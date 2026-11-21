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Aston Villa head into this match with several absentees for Unai Emery to manage. Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Johan Manzambi are all listed as injured, and further updates on their availability are expected closer to kick-off.

Sunderland face an even longer injury list, with Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Habib Diarra, Granit Xhaka, Juan Riquelme Angulo, and Brian Brobbey all sidelined. Regis Le Bris will need to navigate those absences as his side look to build on last weekend's win over Chelsea.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Aston Villa welcome Sunderland to Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to halt a run of inconsistent results that has seen them win just one of their last five matches across all competitions.

Villa arrive into this fixture off the back of a dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester United, a result that summed up a turbulent recent stretch for the West Midlands club. A 3-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona and an early Carabao Cup exit to Bournemouth have added to the pressure on Emery's squad.

Nicolas Jackson has been a rare bright spot for Villa this season. The Senegalese striker claimed the Premier League Player of the Month award for October after scoring four goals in as many matches, including a brace in a 2-1 win over Manchester City that made Villa the first side to take points off Enzo Maresca's team this season.

Sunderland arrive in difficult form of their own, having won just one of their last five matches. Regis Le Bris's side suffered a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Coventry City and a 0-2 Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb in that stretch, though a 1-0 win over Chelsea last time out in the league will provide some encouragement.

The Black Cats sit 19th in the Premier League table, making this a crucial fixture for their survival ambitions. Villa, in 10th, will be eager to climb the table after a period that has failed to match the high standards set earlier in the campaign.

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Form

Aston Villa have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-4 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League, having twice led by two goals. Earlier in the run, Villa beat Manchester City 2-1 but were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Villa have scored seven goals and conceded 12.

Sunderland have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, though that followed a 0-2 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and a 3-1 loss at Coventry City. A 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford also featured in that run. The Black Cats scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides in the Premier League came on April 19, 2026, when Aston Villa won 4-3 at Villa Park. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which span Premier League and Championship fixtures, Villa hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa currently sit in 10th place, while Sunderland are in 19th position.