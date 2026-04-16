The CONCACAF qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 offer a high-stakes blend of power, flair, and rising ambition, spanning from the frozen pitches of the north to the sun-drenched islands of the Caribbean. At the heart of it all is the United States, the region’s historical titan. Despite a period of transition, the USWNT enters every qualifying cycle with a standard of excellence that forces every opponent to play their absolute best. For the Americans, qualification isn’t just about getting to Brazil; it’s about asserting their dominance on the road there.
Canada, the reigning Olympic gold medallists from 2021, provide the perfect counterweight. Known for their tactical organisation and defensive steel, the Canadians have turned their rivalry with the U.S. into one of the most compelling narratives in global football. Then there is Mexico, a nation experiencing a renaissance in the women’s game. Driven by the explosive growth of Liga MX Femenil, El Tri no longer just aims to participate - they aim to upset the established order with a technical, high-octane style of play.
In the Caribbean, Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz carry the torch of inspiration. Having made history in recent tournaments with their athleticism and fearlessness, they lead a pack of ambitious Caribbean and Central American nations - like Costa Rica, Haiti, and Panama - that have proven they can go toe-to-toe with the world's best. Every match in this region is a battle of will, where one moment of brilliance can secure a historic ticket to Brazil.
Here’s GOAL’s guide to how you can tune into all the ties.
Upcoming World Cup Qualification CONCACAF fixtures on TV schedule
Where to watch worldwide
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Canada
|OneSoccer
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Central America
|ESPN
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|TUDN
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|New World TV
|United Kingdom
|BBC / ITV
Universal streaming on FIFA+
For many regions, if a specific match isn't being picked up by the local broadcaster, it is frequently streamed live and free on FIFA+.