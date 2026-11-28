DAZN Italia will show Roma vs Monza live as part of its coverage of every Serie A match. The game will also be available on Sky Sport and to stream on NOW. Here are your TV and streaming options.

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might face geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being shown.

Connect to the server. Turn on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in to the official broadcaster for full access and enjoy the match!

Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports

Serie A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma host Monza at the Stadio Olimpico in the 13th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 on Sunday 29 November.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma head into the game after a 2-2 Champions League draw against PSG in Paris. Hermoso put Roma ahead after five minutes before Malen's late penalty brought them level and held the European champions.

In the league, Roma are flying. A 5-1 win at Parma and a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo have showcased their attacking strength, and they sit second in the table.

Ivan Juric's Monza face a tougher league position, but a 3-0 win over Fiorentina has lifted their spirits. They had lost four consecutive league matches before that victory.

Juric returns to the capital, where he coached Roma in autumn 2024. In the opposite dugout is his former mentor Gasperini.

Below are the kick-off time, TV channel and live-stream details for Roma vs Monza.

Team news

Gasperini is expected to start Svilar in goal, with Mancini, Balerdi and Hermoso in defence. The projected starting XI has Lulli, Cristante, Kone and Molina in midfield, with Dybala, Mora and Malen in attack. Pellegrini, Rensch and Vasquez are unavailable for Roma, who have no reported suspensions.

Juric is expected to pick Thiam in goal, with Carboni, Goglichidze and Kouadio in front of him. Colombo, Akinsanmiro, Birindelli, Mangas and Pessina are expected in midfield, with Varela and Robinson up front. Monza will be without Kouadio Maye, Folorunsho, Ciurria and Ngonge, but have no suspended players. Further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Roma have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their latest result was a 2-2 Champions League draw against PSG, following a 5-1 win away to Parma and a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo. A 3-2 loss to Manchester United was their only defeat, while a 5-2 win in Udine completes the run. Roma have scored 17 goals and conceded 10 in total.

Monza have won once and lost four times over the same period. Their latest result was a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, following defeats of 1-0 to Atalanta, 2-1 to Bologna, 4-1 to Napoli and 3-2 to Torino. Monza have scored six goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

Roma beat Monza 4-0 in their most recent meeting, a Serie A match on 24 February 2025. Across the five meetings on record, Roma have won three and drawn two. They have scored 10 goals and conceded three, while Monza have never won.

League table

Roma sit second in the Serie A table, while Monza are 14th.