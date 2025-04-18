How to watch today's Oxford United vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Oxford and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United have kept their composure in the thick of the Championship promotion race and will look to strengthen their push for automatic promotion with a vital three points when they visit Oxford United on Friday.

With Sheffield United stumbling to three straight defeats, Daniel Farke's men are in pole position to seal a top-two finish and avoid the heartbreak of another playoff run. A victory at the Kassam Stadium would edge them even closer to the finish line.

Oxford, meanwhile, are six points clear of the relegation zone and will back themselves to stay afloat. Given their attacking potency, it wouldn't be shocking if they manage to find a way past the league leaders' backline.

Oxford vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Oxford and Leeds United will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Oxford vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kassam Stadium

The Championship match between Oxford and Leeds will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, United Kingdom.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Friday, April 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Oxford team news

The hosts may be forced to shuffle their back four slightly, with Ciaron Brown and Elliott Moore both fitness concerns ahead of the match.

Leeds team news

As for Leeds, they head into the clash with a clean injury slate and with their destiny firmly in their own hands. Farke's side are hitting form at just the right time, but complacency could be their biggest threat. The Whites know they must stay locked in to keep their promotion hopes on track.

