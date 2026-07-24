Where to watch Cardiff City today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Cardiff City July TV Schedule
The landscape for EFL Championship broadcasting in the UK continues across Sky Sports platforms. Under the domestic broadcast deal, Sky Sports features over 1,000 live EFL matches each season. For the 2026/27 campaign, Bluebirds fans can watch Cardiff City across Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports+ gives supporters access to every live non-3pm weekend kick-off, mid-week fixture, and bank holiday clash. Meanwhile, marquee weekend matches are broadcast in regular slots across Friday nights, Saturday lunchtimes (12:30 PM), and Sunday afternoons.
Read more: Watch and live stream EFL Championship football
Best Sky Sports Deals for Championship Football
Below you can find a quick snapshot of Sky Sports subscriptions here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.
NOW
If you only want Sky Sports for the nine months of the football season, or simply want to dip in and out for specific title clashes, NOW TV is your best bet. You don't need a base entertainment package - you just pay for the sports.
Sky Sports & TNT Sports
While Sky Sports holds the rights to the majority of Premier League games and the entirety of the EFL, they don't have everything. If your club is playing in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, you will need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).
Sky Stream
The base Sky Essential TV package (which includes Netflix and standard entertainment channels) for £15/month, plus the full Sky Sports add-on for £20/month.
NOW
If you only want Sky Sports for the nine months of the football season, or simply want to dip in and out for specific title clashes, NOW TV is your best bet. You don't need a base entertainment package - you just pay for the sports.
Sky Sports & TNT Sports
While Sky Sports holds the rights to the majority of Premier League games and the entirety of the EFL, they don't have everything. If your club is playing in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, you will need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).
Sky Stream
The base Sky Essential TV package (which includes Netflix and standard entertainment channels) for £15/month, plus the full Sky Sports add-on for £20/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How can I live stream Cardiff City matches today?
Depending on scheduling and selection, UK fans can stream live Bluebirds matches via:
- Sky Go: Free for existing Sky Sports subscribers to stream live on mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.
- NOW App: For NOW Sports Day or Month Membership holders on Smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile.
- Sky Sports App: Features integrated Sky Sports+ live streams for active Sky Sports TV customers.
- Cardiff City TV: Official club streaming service offering live match video for international fans (and select non-3pm weekend/midweek fixtures domestically where permitted).
Where can I watch Cardiff City in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?
- Carabao Cup (EFL Cup): Every single match of the Carabao Cup is broadcast live across Sky Sports and Sky Sports+.
- FA Cup:TNT Sports (available via discovery+) is the primary broadcaster, sharing free-to-air coverage for select marquee matches per round with the BBC (BBC iPlayer) and ITV (ITVX).
How do I listen to Cardiff City games on the radio?
To listen to live audio commentary without geo-blocking restrictions, international and UK fans can tune in via the club's official streaming platform, Cardiff City TV, or through the official Cardiff City FC App.
For local commentary across South Wales, BBC Radio Wales provides live match coverage, while national radio broadcasts are split between BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.
Where can I watch Cardiff City highlights?
If you missed the live action from the Cardiff City Stadium or on the road, catching up on the Bluebirds is straightforward across multiple platforms:
Platform
What is it?
When is it available?
How much?
Sky Sports Football YouTube
Quick 2–3 minute match highlights
15–30 mins post-match
Free
ITVX / ITV4
EFL Highlights Show featuring expert analysis
Saturday nights & Sunday mornings
Free (TV licence required)
Official Cardiff City YouTube
Pitch-side angles, tunnel cam & match highlights
24–48 hours post-match
Free
Cardiff City TV / Official App
Extended match highlights & full match replays
Next day
Free (Registration required)