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Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports

Serie A - Game Week 13 30 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Lecce host Atalanta at the Stadio Via del Mare in the 13th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is at 18:30 on Monday 30 November.

Lecce have taken just one point from their last five league games, with one draw and four defeats. Lazio beat them 3-0 most recently. Their only home win this season came against Monza in mid-September.

Atalanta arrive on the back of two successive comebacks. They drew 4-4 with Inter, then beat Borac Banja Luka 3-2 in the Conference League after trailing 2-0 until the 86th minute.

In the league, though, Maurizio Sarri's side have struggled for consistency. They sit 12th with 15 points, while Lecce are 15th.

Sarri can call on former Lecce player Nikola Krstovic, who is in fine form and scored in Bosnia. Marco Carnesecchi remains out, so Sportiello will start in goal again.

Eusebio Di Francesco wants points to lift Lecce up the table in front of their home fans. Here's how to watch, plus the kick-off time.

Team news

Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce are without the injured Santiago Pierotti and Mohamed Kaba. No players are suspended. The predicted XI has Falcone in goal, Tiago Gabriel, Veiga, Gallo and Siebert in defence, Coulibaly and Maleh in midfield, and Fofana, Geubbels, Fatah and N'Dri up front.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta are without the injured Isak Hien, Thomas Pompei, Odilon Kossounou and Marco Carnesecchi. No players are suspended. The predicted XI has Sportiello in goal, Kolasinac, Bellanova, Scalvini and Zappacosta in defence, Ederson and Kessie in midfield, and Zalewski, De Ketelaere and Elmas behind Krstovic. Any updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Lecce have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Lazio. They also lost to Genoa (1-2), Frosinone (5-1) and Juventus (0-2), while they drew 1-1 with Torino. Lecce have scored three goals and conceded 11.

Atalanta have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they won 3-2 away to Borac Banja Luka in the Conference League. Their other results include a 4-4 draw with Inter and a 1-0 win at Monza. Their heaviest defeat was a 3-0 loss to Parma. Atalanta have scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

Head-to-head record

Atalanta won the most recent meeting 3-0 away to Lecce in Serie A on 6 April 2026. Across the five meetings considered, Atalanta have won four and drawn one. They have scored 14 goals to Lecce's two.

League table

Lecce are 15th in the Serie A table, while Atalanta sit 12th.