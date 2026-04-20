Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Brighton today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Brighton
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
FA Cup
Carabao Cup

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the latest information on Brighton's upcoming football matches and broadcast details.

Upcoming Brighton TV schedule

Brighton vs Chelsea
Sky Sports Main Event

Watch live on

Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
NowTV
Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Where to watch Brighton in the Premier League

For supporters following Brighton & Hove Albion throughout the 2025-26 season, catching every match requires knowing which broadcasters hold the rights for each specific competition. In the United Kingdom, Premier League matches involving the Seagulls are primarily broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. These channels share the responsibility of airing top-flight football, so it is always wise to check the official fixture list a few days prior to kick-off to confirm which network has the broadcasting rights for that particular match.

Get TNT Sports

Brighton fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club’s FA Cup matches on BBC Sport or TNT Sports. For the Carabao Cup, matches are typically shown on Sky Sports.

Where to watch Brighton worldwide

Here's where you can watch Brighton's matches across the globe:

CountryBroadcaster
USAPeacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup)
CanadaFuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Carabao Cup), Sportsnet (FA Cup)
IndiaStar Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup)
AustraliaOptus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup), beIN Sports (Carabao Cup)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Brighton game using a Virtual Private Network.

Premier League
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting