Where to watch Brighton today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Brighton TV schedule
Where to watch Brighton in the Premier League
For supporters following Brighton & Hove Albion throughout the 2025-26 season, catching every match requires knowing which broadcasters hold the rights for each specific competition. In the United Kingdom, Premier League matches involving the Seagulls are primarily broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. These channels share the responsibility of airing top-flight football, so it is always wise to check the official fixture list a few days prior to kick-off to confirm which network has the broadcasting rights for that particular match.Brighton fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club’s FA Cup matches on BBC Sport or TNT Sports. For the Carabao Cup, matches are typically shown on Sky Sports.
Where to watch Brighton worldwide
Here's where you can watch Brighton's matches across the globe:
|Country
|Broadcaster
|USA
|Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup)
|Canada
|FuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Carabao Cup), Sportsnet (FA Cup)
|India
|Star Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup)
|Australia
|Optus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup), beIN Sports (Carabao Cup)
If you are abroad, you can watch the next Brighton game using a Virtual Private Network.
READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports