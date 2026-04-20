Where to watch Brighton today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Brighton TV schedule

Where to watch Brighton in the Premier League

For supporters following Brighton & Hove Albion throughout the 2025-26 season, catching every match requires knowing which broadcasters hold the rights for each specific competition. In the United Kingdom, Premier League matches involving the Seagulls are primarily broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. These channels share the responsibility of airing top-flight football, so it is always wise to check the official fixture list a few days prior to kick-off to confirm which network has the broadcasting rights for that particular match.

Where to watch Brighton worldwide

Brighton fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club’s FA Cup matches on BBC Sport or TNT Sports. For the Carabao Cup, matches are typically shown on Sky Sports.

Here's where you can watch Brighton's matches across the globe:

Country Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup) Canada FuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Carabao Cup), Sportsnet (FA Cup) India Star Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup), beIN Sports (Carabao Cup)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Brighton game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports