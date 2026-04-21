Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Newcastle United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Bournemouth today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Bournemouth
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
FA Cup
Carabao Cup

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the latest information on Bournemouth's upcoming football matches and broadcast details.

Upcoming Bournemouth TV schedule

Bournemouth vs Leeds
Sky Sports Premier League

Watch live on

Sky Sports Premier League
NowTV

Where to watch Bournemouth in the Premier League

For supporters following Bournemouth and catching every match in the United Kingdom, the Premier League involving the Cherries are primarily broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. These channels share the responsibility of airing top-flight football, so it is always wise to check the official fixture list a few days prior to kick-off to confirm which network has the broadcasting rights for that particular match.

Get TNT Sports

Bournemouth fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club’s FA Cup matches on BBC Sport or TNT Sports, ensuring broad access to the tournament's classic fixtures. For the Carabao Cup, matches are typically shown on Sky Sports and ITV, which provide comprehensive coverage throughout the competition’s rounds.

Where to watch Bournemouth worldwide

Here's where you can watch Bournemouth's matches across the globe:

CountryBroadcaster
USAPeacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup)
CanadaFuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Carabao Cup), Sportsnet (FA Cup)
IndiaStar Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup)
AustraliaOptus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup), beIN Sports (Carabao Cup)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Bournemouth game using a Virtual Private Network.

Premier League
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting