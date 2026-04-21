Where to watch Bournemouth today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Bournemouth TV schedule

Where to watch Bournemouth in the Premier League

For supporters following Bournemouth and catching every match in the United Kingdom, the Premier League involving the Cherries are primarily broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. These channels share the responsibility of airing top-flight football, so it is always wise to check the official fixture list a few days prior to kick-off to confirm which network has the broadcasting rights for that particular match.

Where to watch Bournemouth worldwide

Bournemouth fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club’s FA Cup matches on BBC Sport or TNT Sports, ensuring broad access to the tournament's classic fixtures. For the Carabao Cup, matches are typically shown on Sky Sports and ITV, which provide comprehensive coverage throughout the competition’s rounds.

Here's where you can watch Bournemouth's matches across the globe:

Country Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup) Canada FuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Carabao Cup), Sportsnet (FA Cup) India Star Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup), beIN Sports (Carabao Cup)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Bournemouth game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports