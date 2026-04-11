Mohamed Salah rediscovered his scoring touch in the Premier League, netting a superb goal for Liverpool against Fulham in Tuesday’s 32nd-round clash at Anfield.

Liverpool went into the contest under intense pressure, knowing only a win would keep their slim Champions League hopes alive, and they headed into the interval two goals to the good thanks to their star men.

The Egyptian star collected a pass from teammate Cody Gakpo in the 40th minute and curled a beautiful effort past German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as fans roared “The Egyptian King”.

His previous league goal had come on matchday 29, in the 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton.

He had been rested for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, a 2-0 loss, but manager Arne Slot draftedhim straight back into the starting line-up when it mattered most.