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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: Amid refereeing controversy, Al Ahly fall into a draw against Ceramica Cleopatra

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Al Ahly SC
Ceramica Cleopatra
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Egypt

Thrilling right up to the very last seconds

Al Ahly were held to a 1–1 draw by Ceramica Cleopatra in their match on Tuesday at the Arab Contractors Stadium, in the first round of the Egyptian Premier League play-offs.

Ceramica Cleopatra took the lead through Fakhri Lakai in the 40th minute, who fired a powerful long-range shot that goalkeeper Mustafa Shubair parried, but the ball found its way into the net.

Al Ahly equalised through Yasser Ibrahim in the 82nd minute, following a corner taken by Ashraf Ben Sharqi, who flicked the ball on with his heel to the Red Devils’ defender, who fired a first-time shot into the net.

Premier League
ENPPI crest
ENPPI
ENP
Ceramica Cleopatra crest
Ceramica Cleopatra
CMC
Premier League
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Smouha SC crest
Smouha SC
SMO

Al-Ahly moved up to 41 points, sitting third, five points behind leaders Zamalek, whilst Ceramica Cleopatra reached 39 points, in fourth place.

In stoppage time, there was significant controversy over a refereeing decision after Al Ahly claimed a penalty following a handball by a Ceramica player. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was called upon, and match referee Mahmoud Wafa reviewed the incident and confirmed that no penalty had been committed.

The decision sparked a wave of anger, and Al Ahly players strongly protested against the referee after the final whistle, as did football director Walid Salah El-Din.

(Read also)... Shubair furious: The Egyptian Premier League suffers from two ridiculous phenomena

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