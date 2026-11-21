Team News & Squad Latest

Bournemouth head into this match without Julian Araujo, Alex Toth, Juanlu Sanchez, and Veljko Milosavljevic, all of whom are listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side, and further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Nottingham Forest are without Nicolo Savona and Nicolas Dominguez through injury. Glasner's side have no reported suspensions, and the squad will be updated as the fixture approaches.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium, in a Premier League fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a team still searching for consistency.

Bournemouth arrive in outstanding shape. Marco Rose's side have won five consecutive matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two in their last five outings. A 1-2 Premier League win at Ipswich Town last weekend extended that run and underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders.

Nottingham Forest's situation is markedly different. Oliver Glasner's side have taken just one win from their last five Premier League matches, though that victory came in eye-catching fashion.

A 3-1 result at Manchester City helped lifted them out of the relegation zone. Liam Delap scored twice that day, taking his league tally for the campaign to three goals.

Forest sit 16th in the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Bournemouth occupy seventh. The gap between the sides in the standings reflects their recent trajectories, though Forest's win at the Etihad Stadium shows they are capable of results against any opponent.

Bournemouth's defensive solidity will be tested by a Forest attack that has shown flashes of quality. Delap's brace at Manchester City demonstrated the kind of form that could make him a factor in this fixture too.

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Form

Bournemouth have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a perfect W5-D0-L0 run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Premier League win at Ipswich Town on November 8, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-1 in the Europa League during that stretch. Earlier in the sequence, the Cherries defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Rose's side have been clinical across this period, and their defensive record across the five matches reflects a settled and organised unit.

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Premier League fixtures, a W1-D1-L3 record. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Manchester City on November 7, which followed a 2-0 defeat to Brentford. Forest also drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town and lost to both Arsenal and Crystal Palace during this run. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the City Ground in the Premier League on May 24, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Premier League, the record shows two wins for Bournemouth, no wins for Forest, and three draws. Bournemouth's most notable result in the series was a 5-0 home victory in January 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, AFC Bournemouth currently sit in seventh place, while Nottingham Forest are positioned 16th.