'If I could I'd vote for all three of them' - Thomas Tuchel backs England trio for Ballon d'Or glory

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England head coach Thomas Tuchel has offered his full support to the three Three Lions stars currently vying for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. As the prestigious ceremony prepares to land in London for a historic 70th-anniversary celebration, the German tactician believes any of his nominated trio would be a worthy winner.

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Tuchel backs Three Lions trio for Golden Ball

Tuchel is closely monitoring the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or as three of his key England internationals feature on the 30-man shortlist. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice have all been recognised for their exceptional performances over the past year. The Three Lions boss expressed his pride in seeing his players among the world's elite but admitted he would find it impossible to choose between them if he held a vote.

"I'm delighted to have three players in there with Declan, Jude and Harry. I could tell the voters that they could pick any of these three and would never have the choice wrong as they all deserve it. They're all in the mix, and while I'm not voting, if I could I'd vote for all three of them so let's see what happens. This award has been out there for a long time, and it becomes bigger and bigger with every year." Tuchel said.

The case for captain Harry Kane

Kane enters the ceremony following a record-breaking campaign that saw him dominate both domestic and international fronts. Tuchel believes the move to Germany was the catalyst for Kane to prove his status as the world’s most complete number nine while leading his team to silverware and deep tournament runs.

"After last season? 70-plus goals, three titles with Bayern Munich, two semi-finals at the World Cup and the Champions League? He's getting better and better and it's just the full package. Everyone sees it [his leadership]. I think it was a good move for him to get the recognition within his own country but also in another country and to fight for it again and to start something completely new and to be in a club where it only counts to win and nothing else matters. That brought the best out of him,” Tuchel explained.

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Rice and Bellingham’s world-class credentials

While Kane’s goals have grabbed the headlines, Tuchel was equally complimentary of the midfield duo who have become the engine room for the Three Lions. Rice enjoyed a stellar year with Arsenal, helping the Gunners secure the Premier League title and appearing in major finals. His transition into a dominant force at the Emirates has not gone unnoticed by his international manager, who views him as an essential component of any successful side.

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"And Declan is an outstanding team player. He has the responsibility on his shoulders for Arsenal and was a key player in a top campaign for them, reaching finals and winning the Premier League, so he deserves to be on that list," Tuchell remarked.

Completing the nominated trio is Bellingham, who continues to defy his age with mature displays on the grandest stages. The Real Madrid star was a standout performer for England during their recent World Cup journey, cementing his reputation as a generational talent. "Jude proved his talent at the highest level again and on the biggest stage at the World Cup with world-class performances throughout the tournament," Tuchel added.

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A historic night at the London Palladium

The ceremony at the London Palladium will serve as a homecoming for the trophy, honouring the legacy of Sir Stanley Matthews. It also represents a significant moment for English football, not only because of the location but because of the genuine possibility that a Three Lions player could take home the top prize for the first time since Michael Owen in 2001.

For Tuchel, seeing three of his core squad members in contention reinforces the current strength of the national team. The German coach will be watching closely as the eyes of the sporting world descend on the capital this Monday evening to crown the world's best player.