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Hussein Hamdy

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The 'post-Bastoni era' is fuelling optimism at Barcelona in the transfer window

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Inter’s defensive woes play into Barça’s hands

Barcelona are feeling optimistic about securing the services of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have already begun discussing the “post-Bastoni era” and are considering potential replacements, whilst the player remains Barcelona’s main target as they look to strengthen their defence.

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The report noted that Bastoni’s sporting and social standing in Italy has eroded significantly recently, due to two incidents that sparked a wave of criticism against him; The first dates back to mid-February, when he caused Juventus player Pierre Kalulu to be sent off, and the second after he received a red card in the World Cup play-off match between Italy and Bosnia, an incident which a large section of the fanbase considered a key reason for the Azzurri’s absence from the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

It explained that Bastoni’s status at Inter Milan has shifted from “untouchable” to “for sale”, with Barcelona emerging as the player’s preferred and likely destination.
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The Italian newspaper said that talk of a “post-Bastoni era” suggests his departure is imminent, though this does not necessarily mean the player will move to Barcelona, given that other non-Italian clubs are monitoring the situation; however, Barça remain the most interested in signing him, having been so for a long time prior to his current troubles.

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Inter’s management have no intention of letting Bastoni go easily, having rejected Barcelona’s initial offer of €45 million, whilst Inter are demanding at least €60 million to part with one of their defensive stalwarts.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has no plans to give up on the deal and will continue to press Inter to lower the price for the Italian defender.

Read also: Barcelona makes first bid for Bastoni... and Inter responds

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