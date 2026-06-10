How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Switzerland had a 2025 to remember. As well as finishing on top of their World Cup qualifying group, they remained unbeaten throughout the year.

The Swiss know that matches with Qatar and co-hosts Canada await, but they won’t know their third group rivals until the UEFA play-offs have been completed. Murat Yakin’s men won’t be overly concerned, though, as they’ve progressed to the knockouts at each of the past three World Cups.

Is Switzerland going to be flying high in North America? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Switzerland's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Switzerland vs Qatar (12pm) Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Switzerland vs UEFA Path A winner (6pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Canada vs Switzerland (12pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Switzerland at the World Cup

Switzerland didn’t fly out of the blocks at the World Cup in Qatar four years ago. They limped over the line with a 1-0 victory against Cameroon in their opener and then lost by a similar scoreline to Brazil. However, a battling 3-2 victory in a feisty clash with Serbia, where 11 yellow cards were shown, saw the Swiss through to the knockouts once again.

The Red Crosses kick off their 2026 campaign against Qatar at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Maroons made their World Cup debut when hosting the tournament four years ago, but they failed to pick up a single point and scored just one goal.

The Swiss remain in California for their second group encounter, although they switch to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The venue may be known, but the opponents aren’t confirmed. They will face either Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland, depending on the outcome of the UEFA play-off.

Switzerland will be hoping they’ve got enough points in the bag before their final group encounter against Canada. Although the Canucks head into the Finals having lost all their previous World Cup matches, they are likely to be boosted with the backing of a fervent home support.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: