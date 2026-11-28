Team News & Squad Latest

Sunderland have six players on the injury list: Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Habib Diarra, Juan Riquelme Angulo, Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI is Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Luke O'Nien, Thomas Meunier, Chemsdine Talbi, Enzo Le Fee, Jules Ahoka, Noah Sadiki, Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor.

Tottenham are without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Tosin Adarabioyo and Savio, and no suspensions are listed. The projected XI is Antonin Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Destiny Udogie, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison, Luca Williams-Barnett, Mohammed Kudus, Mateus Fernandes and Dominic Solanke. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that pits a side near the bottom of the table against one in the top half.

Regis Le Bris's team have little time to recover. They drew 1-1 with Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Timur Tuterov's goal early in the second half cancelled out within minutes.

Le Bris was blunt afterwards. He pointed to a pattern of unforced errors leading to goals this season, and he wants a sharper defensive display against Spurs.

Tottenham arrive in better shape after a 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town. Teenager Luca Williams-Barnett scored and set up Dominic Solanke in that game, and Roberto De Zerbi has since praised his composure.

There was bad news for Spurs, though. Savio limped off with a hamstring problem in the same match, and De Zerbi said he was very angry about a recurring injury.

The visitors have a busy week ahead, with Fulham at home on December 3 and the North London derby against Arsenal on December 6. Sunderland will want to make the most of home advantage first.

Here is how to watch the game, along with form and head-to-head details.

Form

Sunderland have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five games across all competitions. Their latest result was a 1-1 Europa League draw with Jagiellonia Bialystok, preceded by a 0-0 Premier League draw with Aston Villa. A 1-0 win over Chelsea came before defeats to Dinamo Zagreb (0-2) and Coventry City (3-1). They have scored three goals and conceded six in that run, with one clean sheet against Villa and one against Chelsea.

Tottenham have won four and lost one of their last five. They beat Ipswich Town 2-0 most recently, after a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United. Wins over Crystal Palace (2-0), Chelsea (2-0 away) and Coventry City (3-1) complete the run. Spurs have scored nine and conceded two, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

Sunderland won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in the Premier League on April 12, 2026. Across the last five listed matches, Tottenham have won two, Sunderland one, and two have been drawn, including a 1-1 draw on January 4, 2026. Tottenham have scored six goals in those games and Sunderland three.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland sit 18th and Tottenham Hotspur are 10th.