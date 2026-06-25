South Africa vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

South Africa vs Canada in the World Cup round of 32 kicks off on 28 Jun 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

South Africa meets Canada in a historic knockout clash

Bafana Bafana are through to the knockout phase of a men's FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. They face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles for the right to claim a place in the last 16.

How Bafana and Canada got here

Co-hosts Canada had a much more serene passage to the last 32, claiming four points from their opening two fixtures, a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 6-0 rout of Qatar, which included a hat-trick for Juventus star Jonathan David. The latter win came at a cost, however, with Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone sustaining a broken leg. A 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final Group B game proved to be academic.

Getty Images

Big absentees could prove costly for the Canucks

Canada coach Jesse Marsch, formerly with Leeds United, has been unable to lean on the quality and experience of their biggest star, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who returned from a long injury layoff in their Champions League semi-final thriller against PSG in April. A recurrence of that injury has meant 'Phonzy' hasn't played a single minute at the World Cup.

Getty Images

A wild ride for an improving Bafana side

South Africa's path to its first World Cup knockout appearance has been a relative rollercoaster. A dire 2-0 defeat on the opening day against Mexico was exacerbated by red cards for midfielders Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole. Coach Hugo Broos made three changes to his side, and that made a visible improvement as they claimed a creditable 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic thanks to a penalty from Teboho Mokoena. The Sundowns man picked up a booking, though, which ruled him out of South Africa's decisive clash with South Korea.

Getty Images

Winning against South Korea was South Africa’s only chance of progress, and they did just that in a raucous Estadio Monterrey, where the atmosphere was enhanced with news of Mexico’s goals in a 3-0 win over the Czechs trickling through.

Getty Images

Bafana produced a dogged defensive masterclass, dealing with whatever South Korea threw at them and looking dangerous on the counter-attack throughout the contest. Thapelo Maseko was the match-winner with a 63rd-minute strike. In truth, the Sundowns man, who spent last season on loan at AEL Limassol, could have had a hat-trick. Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng caught the eye with his quick thinking, decision-making, penetrative passing and direct running. Maseko’s role as an inverted winger on the right side proved to be a constant thorn in the side of the Koreans.

Getty

Settled defences

USA-based defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is only 20 but is already being earmarked as a future Bafana skipper, and his central defensive partner, Ime Okon, is 22. Full-backs Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba, as well as skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, have started all three games together as a back five unit. Midfield maestro Mokoena is expected to return to protect the back four after serving his suspension, likely at the expense of Sphephelo Sithole.

Getty Images

Canada, too, has relied on a stable defensive unit in the tournament with the same back five of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius and Richie Laryea starting all the encounters together.

Getty Images

Likely South Africa XI vs Canada

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa.

Likely Canada XI vs South Africa

Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi.

South Africa's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela).

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol).

Getty Images

Canada's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Promise David (Union SG).

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos has not confirmed a probable lineup for South Africa, and no injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Jesse Marsch similarly has not yet named a projected XI for Canada. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed in the available data, though the fitness of Alphonso Davies remains a factor to monitor. The Bayern Munich full-back has been working his way back from a long-term injury and is expected to be managed carefully in terms of minutes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Africa arrive at this match having gone W1 D1 L2 D1 across their last five outings, picking up four points from three World Cup matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which sealed their place in the knockout rounds. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and lost 2-0 to Mexico in their World Cup opener. Across those five matches, South Africa scored two goals and conceded three.

Canada's last five produced a record of W2 D2 L1. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24, ending their hopes of remaining on home soil. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across their last five matches and conceded four, with that Qatar result skewing the attacking numbers considerably.

Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Tuesday's Round

Getty Images

of 32 meeting in Los Angeles is just the second time these two nations have faced each other.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A, while Canada finished second in Group B.