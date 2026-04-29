How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign full of memorable moments, Scotland is now set to take part in the World Cup for the first time in almost 20 years.

Scottish fans are already getting amped up at the prospect of taking on 5-time World Cup champions, Brazil, as well as the 2022 semi-finalists, Morocco, in the States this June. Don’t miss out on securing seats to some epic encounters.

Is Scotland going to rise to the occasion on the global stage? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Scotland's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Haiti vs Scotland (9pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Friday, June 19 Scotland vs Morocco (6pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Scotland vs Brazil (6pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets

How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Scotland's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Scotland World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Scotland matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Scotland at the World Cup?

For the first time in over 40 years, Scotland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. It’s given the team and the fans a huge morale boost as they attempt to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first ever time.

Excitement is guaranteed when watching Scotland play recently. Their heroic qualifying campaign ended with a thrilling climax at Hampden Park, where they saw off group rivals, Denmark, 4-2, scoring two injury-time goals to seal top spot in style.

It wasn’t just an amazing result, it was full of jaw-dropping goals, too. Inside three minutes, Scott McTominay had opened the scoring with an outrageous overhead kick.

The Danes fought back and thought they had bagged a vital point, but the Scots drove on for the win. Kieran Tierney lashed home a spectacular long-range effort in the 93rd, but the home side wasn’t done there. Five minutes later, Kenny McLean found the back of the net with an audacious shot from his own half.

Scottish fans heading to North America this summer can expect more dramatic moments. They’ll be hopeful that some of the more experienced players, such as John McGinn and Scott McTominay, who both appear in the top-10 list of their country’s all-time top scorers, can lead from the front and inspire other squad members.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: