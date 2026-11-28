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Brazilian icon Ronaldo has finally clarified the circumstances surrounding his sensational departure from Barcelona for Inter nearly three decades ago. The legendary striker revealed that a massive financial package from the Italian giants proved impossible to turn down during the peak of his powers.

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Financial windfall behind Camp Nou departure

Speaking on Stick to Football podcast with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, Ronaldo opened up on his 1997 switch to Serie A. After joining Barcelona from PSV, he enjoyed a prolific solitary season in Spain, scoring regularly in La Liga and the Cup Winners' Cup.

His form prompted the Nerazzurri to pay his release clause and quadruple his annual wages. Despite thriving in Catalonia, the Italian side's financial offer proved decisive.

Ronaldo explains Inter switch and Ballon d'Or frustration

Ronaldo explained that the huge pay rise made his decision straightforward. "Barca bought me for 20 million, and I received a good chunk of that. There, I was earning two million a year, and Inter offered me eight, so I decided to go," he explained.

He also admitted lingering frustration over finishing second to defender Matthias Sammer in the 1996 Ballon d'Or vote. "I lost it to Sammer, who was a defender. I was angry because I’d played fantastically with Barcelona and scored so many goals," he said. Ronaldo made amends during his first season in Milan by winning the 1997 Ballon d'Or, before claiming it again in 2002 after winning the World Cup.

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O Fenomeno then contrasted his era's physicality with the protection given to modern forwards. "Today’s strikers have an easier life than we did. I’d have liked to have the same protection. We suffered so much. Our generation was full of killers, and nobody protected us," he said with a laugh.

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Scathing verdict on Brazil's World Cup hopes

Turning to international football, Ronaldo gave a bleak assessment of the Brazil national team. He admitted watching rivals Argentina show the fighting spirit Brazil lack is "painful" for his compatriots.

He believes Brazil have lost the confidence once rooted in their natural talent, adding: "I think we’re copying European players. Before, there was always very high confidence in our country based purely on our talent. But Europeans today are stronger, faster, more organised, and play better.

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"Brazil aren’t strong enough to win the World Cup. We don’t have a strong team, we’re not united."

Brazil face uphill battle to rebuild World Cup credentials

Ronaldo's stark warning underlines the size of the task facing Brazil ahead of the 2030 World Cup. Rather than leaning on the individual flair that historically defined them, the squad must overcome a lack of collective strength and unity.

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Rebuilding that cohesion and rediscovering their footballing identity will be crucial if Brazil hope to compete for the trophy, particularly while European sides continue to set the standard for pace, power, and organisation.