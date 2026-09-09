How to get Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Poland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League B. Here's how you can secure your tickets

International football returns to Warsaw as Poland open their UEFA Nations League B campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the iconic PGE Narodowy.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, PGE Narodowy fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is the Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

How to buy Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League matches, ranging from general admission seats to premium seating, managed through official football association portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strong demand for this opening fixture at the 58,500-capacity PGE Narodowy, ticket sales generally follow a structured process:

Official PZPN Presale: Priority access for general admission tickets is typically granted to registered Polish Football Association (PZPN) members and season ticket holders during dedicated presale windows.

General Public Sale: Remaining general admission seats are released to the public via the official PZPN ticketing portal, with allocations for a fixture of this profile expected to move quickly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seats, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub.

How much do Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at PGE Narodowy vary based on seating category, view perspective, and age qualification:

Category Tiers: General admission tickets at PGE Narodowy are categorised across multiple price bands, with adult face-value prices typically ranging between roughly €35 and €110 depending on seat location.

Concession Discounts: Discounted tickets are generally available for juniors, young adults and seniors across designated general admission sections.

Seat Location: Central longside seating commands higher pricing for premium views, while upper tier and corner sections offer more budget-friendly entry points.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry at PGE Narodowy is largely digital, with spectators typically receiving mobile tickets directly on their smartphones via official ticketing apps.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For this fixture, travelling Bosnia and Herzegovina supporters are allocated seats in a designated away section of PGE Narodowy.

Away sector face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League fixtures are generally regulated within a similar band to home sections, typically ranging between roughly €35 and €65.

To purchase tickets in the official away allocation, travelling supporters are generally required to be registered members of the Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina's (NFSBiH) official supporter channels. Away section allocations are distributed through official NFSBiH ticketing channels and can sell out quickly for a fixture of this size.

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Form

Poland have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Nigeria, and they were beaten 2-0 by Ukraine before that. Urban's side managed wins over Albania and Malta during World Cup qualification, scoring seven goals across those five games while conceding six.

Bosnia and Herzegovina went one win, two draws and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to the United States at the World Cup, though they beat Qatar 3-1 earlier in the tournament. Across five matches, Bosnia scored eight goals and conceded seven, with no back-to-back wins in the run.

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2020, when Poland won 3-0 in a UEFA Nations League A fixture in Warsaw. Bosnia had beaten Poland 1-0 in the reverse fixture the previous month in Sarajevo. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold the stronger record with three wins to Bosnia's one, with one draw.



