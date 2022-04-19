Pogba lasts less than 10 minutes against Liverpool as Man Utd star comes off with injury

Paul Pogba lasted less than 10 minutes against Liverpool as the midfielder pulled up with an injury in the opening moments of Tuesday's match.

Pogba started the game at Anfield, which saw Man Utd go down 1-0 inside five minutes thanks to a goal from Luis Diaz.

The French star was removed shortly after Diaz's opener, though, as he was replaced by Jesse Lingard after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Tough time for Pogba

The injury comes at a difficult time for Pogba, who was the subject of boos from Man Utd fans over the weekend.

The midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer, having never quite captured the support of the fanbase amid up-and-down club form.

Pogba has battled injuries this season and has been limited to 19 Premier League appearances after making 26 last season.

