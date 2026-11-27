Team News & Squad Latest

Forest are without Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi through injury, and no suspensions are listed.

Chelsea have six players on the injury list: Reece James, Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato and Moises Caicedo. No suspensions are listed. Projected XIs are not yet available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night in the Premier League, with both sides looking for a response after heavy weekend defeats.

Forest sit 17th and were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth last time out. Oliver Glasner's team have won once in their last five league games, a 3-1 victory over Manchester City earlier this month.

Chelsea arrive in eighth place after a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United, the first time the Yorkshire outfit had won at Stamford Bridge since 1999. Emanuel Emegha scored his first goal for the club, but the defence was picked apart in the second half.

That result has put Xabi Alonso under pressure. Chelsea have conceded 20 goals in 11 league games and are 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Blues also have a growing injury list, with Moises Caicedo hurt in the Leeds game and Maxence Lacroix still sidelined. Forest will back themselves to cause problems at home.

Chelsea won three of the last five meetings, but Forest won the most recent one 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in May. Here is how to watch the match.

Form

Forest have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their latest result was a 2-0 home-league defeat to Bournemouth on November 21. They beat Manchester City 3-1 on November 7 and lost 2-0 to Brentford on October 31. They have scored in only two of those five games.

Chelsea have won one and lost four of their last five in all competitions, scoring four and conceding 10. Their most recent match was the 4-1 loss to Leeds United. They beat Manchester United 2-0 on October 31 and lost 1-0 at Sunderland on November 8. The Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool finished 1-1 and is recorded as a defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a Premier League game on May 4, 2026, when Forest won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Across the last five meetings, Chelsea have three wins, Forest one and one match was drawn. Chelsea have scored nine goals in those games and Forest six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are 17th and Chelsea are eighth.