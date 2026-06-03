Nike and LEGO reinvent the Mercurial and Air Max 95 for the ultimate playground collab

Football fashion and pop culture are officially colliding in the most literal way possible. Following months of internet speculation and early lifestyle footwear teasers, Nike and LEGO have officially pulled back the curtain on their first dedicated, pitch-ready partnership.

Timed to capture the world's attention just as a monumental summer of international football kicks into gear. Rather than delivering a simple cartoonish gimmick, the design teams have steered the collaboration into a remarkably sharp, highly stylised aesthetic that treats creative play and elite athletic performance as the same.

At the centre of the collection are the boots, which bring the toy monolith's design language directly to Nike's iconic speed flagship. The youth-focused Jr. Mercurial Vapor Pro and Academy boots combine speed-driven performance with a fierce, panther-inspired LEGO brick graphic that signals a readiness to strike at a moment’s notice.

Nike x LEGO

For those who prefer smaller-sided matches, the Jr. Tiempo Streetgato matches that same high-energy mentality, blending indoor performance with street-ready style through vibrant, photorealistic LEGO brick prints and metallic details. Both models have been completely reimagined to ensure that the younger generation of players can show up loud, proud, and fully themselves on any surface.

The collection seamlessly transitions off the feet and onto the rest of the kit, leaning heavily into wild-animal energy and intricate, discoverable elements. The flagship Aero-FIT jerseys and shorts push creative expression further by translating jaguar and poison dart frog motifs into all-over, brick-built graphics.

Nike x LEGO

Discoverable features like iridescent badges, LEGO minifigure-inspired elements, and clever photorealistic patterns reward a closer look, while an exclusive 'Hollywood Keepers' goalkeeper jersey features custom brick patterns designed to inspire the ultimate confidence of being a literal wall in the penalty box. Because the collection is intentionally built to inspire kids to play on instinct, Nike’s pinnacle Aero-FIT cooling technology is woven throughout the apparel to ensure elite, sweat-wicking performance is never compromised by the wild aesthetics.

Rounding out the capsule is a perfect bridge between stadium energy and daily street culture. The collection features two kid-right, youth-focused expressions of the legendary Air Max 95, wrapped in the same bold, animal-inspired prints and finished with a colourful outsole fade that carries the spirit of individuality well past the 90th minute.

Nike x LEGO

Created through close collaboration across both brand teams as part of their ongoing, global multi-year partnership, the entire release delivers one unified story of endless play where performance meets creativity.

Every element of the collection is designed to meet kids where they are today: expressive, intentional and eager to make the game their own.

Shop: Nike x LEGO Collection

The Nike Football x LEGO Collection will be available globally beginning June 4 at Nike, LEGO and select retail locations.

Read about more LEGO collabs:

🏆 LEGO releases World Cup trophy set

⚽️ LEGO unveil World Cup 2026 player collection



