How to get NFL London Games 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The NFL returns to the capital for three regular season fixtures across successive October Sundays, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two games and Wembley Stadium staging the third. The Indianapolis Colts face the Washington Commanders on October 4, the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11, and the Jaguars return a week later to face the Houston Texans at Wembley on October 18. It is another bumper year for London's NFL calendar, with all three matchups carrying genuine playoff and storyline weight.

GOAL has everything you need to plan your trip, including the full schedule, where tickets are being sold, the current price range, and how to find the cheapest way into each game.

When are the NFL London Games 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun 4 Oct, 2:30pm Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Tickets Sun 11 Oct, 2:30 pm Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Tickets Sun 18 Oct, 2:30 pm Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London Tickets

Where to buy NFL London Games 2026 tickets?

Tickets for all three games are sold through official channels first. The two Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fixtures, Colts vs Commanders and Eagles vs Jaguars, are sold through the NFL's own Ticketmaster powered site, which requires a free NFL Ticketmaster account to purchase. The Wembley fixture between the Texans and Jaguars is managed separately by the Jaguars through their own ticketing platform, with a priority window for historic Wembley purchasers before general sale opens to everyone else. Buying through these official routes is the way to get face value pricing, and general admission tickets for the Colts vs Commanders game were still available through the official site at the time of writing.

Once a game or seating category sells out officially, the secondary market is where buyers usually turn next. StubHub carries listings across all three fixtures, including categories at the Eagles game that have already paused on general sale due to demand. A few things to know about buying there:

Pricing reflects demand, not face value: resale tickets are listed by fans and brokers reselling seats they no longer need, so prices move with demand and are typically higher than the official all-in price, particularly for the Eagles fixture.

Purchases are covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee, meaning tickets are checked as valid, and buyers are refunded if a game is cancelled and not rescheduled.

It can be a simpler checkout for fans travelling from outside the UK, since it skips the need for separate NFL or Jaguars ticketing accounts.

For guaranteed availability once official stock runs out, or for fans who would rather not navigate two separate ticketing systems for Tottenham and Wembley, the secondary market is the practical fallback rather than the first port of call.

How much are NFL London Games 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices vary by game, seat category, and how close to kick-off you buy:

Cheapest official seats: the lowest-priced category at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is priced at 79.13 pounds for both the Colts vs Commanders and Eagles vs Jaguars games, with a discounted child ticket in the same category at 39.89 pounds.

Most expensive official seats: the top category tickets are priced at 245.65 pounds for Colts vs Commanders and 280.65 pounds for the higher demand Eagles vs Jaguars fixture, reflecting the extra pull of a reigning Super Bowl champion visiting London.

Wembley resale range: with the Texans vs Jaguars game sold separately by the Jaguars, resale prices on the open market currently start from roughly 85 pounds for restricted view seats, climbing well into four figures for premium and lower bowl positions.

Presale and general sale details differ by venue:

Tottenham general admission: went on general sale from Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at midday, with prices shown as all-in figures including every fee.

Wembley priority window: historic Wembley ticket buyers, including Jaguars season ticket holders in the US, had an exclusive purchase window from Friday, May 15 to Thursday, May 21, 2026, with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction, before tickets moved to general sale.

Everything you need to know about the NFL London Games

The NFL has staged regular season games in London every year since 2007, when the competition's international series began at Wembley Stadium. In that time, the capital has hosted some of the league's biggest stars, from Tom Brady and Drew Brees to Aaron Rodgers, and the fixtures have become a fixed and hugely popular part of the UK sporting calendar. London is one stop on a growing international programme that in 2026 also includes games in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid and Munich, with the NFL now staging a record nine games outside the United States in a single season.

This year's London slate carries extra weight. The Philadelphia Eagles arrive at Tottenham as reigning Super Bowl champions to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who play their second London fixture of the month a week later against the Houston Texans at Wembley, this time as the designated home team. The Jaguars have become the league's most frequent London visitors over the past decade, while the Colts and Commanders bring an AFC South and NFC East pairing that regularly produces close, competitive football. For 2026, the NFL has also rolled out all in pricing across its international games for the first time, so the ticket price shown at checkout is the price you pay, with no additional fees added at the final step.

Everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 as the first stadium in the world purpose built to host NFL games outside the United States. Its standout feature is a fully retractable natural grass pitch, which splits into three sections and slides beneath the stadium's giant South Stand in around 25 minutes to reveal a dedicated synthetic gridiron underneath, allowing the venue to switch between Premier League football and NFL action without compromising either surface.

With a capacity of 62,850, the stadium is the largest club ground in London, and its steep, closely angled stands are designed to keep fans nearer the action than almost any comparable modern venue. The South Stand alone holds around 17,500 supporters in a single tier, the largest of its kind in the UK, creating an atmosphere that has drawn praise from visiting NFL teams and fans alike. The stadium's NFL attendance record stands at 61,273, set when the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Buffalo Bills there in October 2023.

Getting to the stadium is straightforward, with White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hale and Northumberland Park stations all serving the ground on match day. Seating ranges from affordable upper tier categories to premium lower bowl and hospitality areas, giving fans at every budget a way to experience the action. With two of this year's three London games taking place here, and the Eagles' Super Bowl champions billing likely to push demand even higher, GOAL recommends checking ticket availability on StubHub now to avoid missing out.