How to get Netherlands vs Germany tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

One of international football's grandest and most iconic rivalries takes center stage in Amsterdam as the Netherlands play host to four-time world champions Germany in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League clash.

The Oranje faithful will turn the Johan Cruyff Arena into a vibrant sea of orange on Thursday, September 24, 2026, eager to see Ronald Koeman's side claim a huge victory over their famous neighbors.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Netherlands vs Germany tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, Johan Cruyff Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Netherlands vs Germany kicks off at 8:45pm local time on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

How to buy Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League matches — ranging from general admission seats to luxury VIP executive lounge packages, managed through official national association portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive international and domestic demand for this high-profile fixture, ticket distribution follows structured sale phases:

KNVB Official Club Members ( OnsOranje ): Registered members of the Dutch Football Association's official supporter club ( OnsOranje ) receive priority access during exclusive pre-sale windows before public release.

General Public Sale: Remaining general admission seats are released to the general public via the official KNVB ticket shop. However, high-profile fixtures against Germany routinely sell out during early member phases.

If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seating, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub.

How much do Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena vary based on seating category, view perspective, and booking tier:

Category Tiers: Seats are divided into standard UEFA Category 1 (main longside stands), Category 2 (corners and upper tiers), and Category 3 (behind the goals), with face-value prices typically ranging from €40 to €120+ .

Seat Location: Central main stands ( Hoofdtribune / East & West Stands ) command prime pricing for optimal pitch views, while the goal-end sectors ( KOP van Zuid and North Stand ) offer entry-level pricing and energetic fan atmospheres.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry at the Johan Cruyff Arena is strictly managed digitally. Match passes are delivered to smartphone digital wallets or via official mobile ticketing apps, which must be scanned at entrance turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Nations League matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena, traveling Germany supporters are allocated seats in the designated away section (North Stand Upper Tier - Blocks 416–417 / Gästeblock).

Away sector face-value ticket prices for Nations League fixtures are set in line with UEFA regulations and typically range between €35 and €60.

To purchase tickets in the official away allocation, traveling supporters must be registered members of the German Football Association's official fan club (Fan Club Nationalmannschaft / DFB). Away section allocations are managed directly by the DFB ticketing portal and routinely sell out via internal member lotteries.

Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Germany Form

Netherlands head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the World Cup, which ultimately led to their elimination. Before that, they beat Tunisia 3-1 and Sweden 5-1 in the group stage, with the Sweden result their most emphatic of the run. A 2-2 draw with Japan and a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan complete the sequence. Across those five matches, the Dutch scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Germany arrive with three wins and two defeats across their last five matches. Their World Cup campaign ended in consecutive losses, 2-1 to Ecuador and 1-1 to Paraguay on June 29, the latter ending in elimination. Before those setbacks, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and thrashed Curacao 7-1 in the group stage. A 2-1 friendly win in the United States opened the summer. Germany scored 13 goals across the five games and conceded six.

Netherlands vs Germany: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024, when Germany beat Netherlands 1-0 in Munich. A month earlier, the two sides drew 2-2 in Amsterdam in the same competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Germany have won two, Netherlands have won one, and two matches have ended level, with the Dutch's most notable result in the run a 4-2 victory in Germany in a 2019 European Championship qualifier.



