Napoli star Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for do-or-die Nations League deciders

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Scotland head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has received a significant boost ahead of the final international break of the year with the return of several key stars. Midfield powerhouse Scott McTominay has been included in the 26-man squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header.

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McTominay returns after heart procedure

The most significant news for the Tartan Army is the inclusion of McTominay, who makes his return to the international fold following a successful heart procedure. The Napoli midfielder has quickly rediscovered his best form in Italy, showing no signs of rust as Scotland prepare for two fixtures that will define their standing in the current UEFA Nations League campaign. His presence adds much-needed physical presence and goal-scoring threat to the middle of the park. McTominay has already scored four goals in seven appearances since his recovery, highlighting how vital he remains to the national setup

Joining McTominay back in the squad is Torino forward Che Adams, who was unavailable for the previous camp due to an adductor injury. Adams has been in impressive form in Serie A, and his return provides Pocognoli with more options in the final third. The head coach will be looking for Adams to lead the line with the same intensity he has shown in Italy, especially given the high stakes of the upcoming home match against North Macedonia and the trip to Switzerland.

Robertson chases Dalglish record

While the returning players dominate the headlines, captain Andy Robertson is on the verge of making history. The Tottenham Hotspur full-back recently reached the 101-cap milestone, joining the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish as only the second male player to do so. If Robertson features in both matches during this international window, he will move to 103 caps, officially becoming the most-capped male player in Scotland's history.

Robertson’s leadership will be tested as Scotland navigate a difficult path in League B. The team currently sits in a position where two victories are almost certainly required to secure a promotion play-off spot. Alongside him, AFC Bournemouth's Ryan Christie is also approaching a personal milestone, with the midfielder set to earn his 75th cap if he plays in either of the two scheduled fixtures this month.

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A new face and notable absences

Pocognoli has largely stuck with the group that featured in the last round of fixtures, but he has introduced one fresh face to the senior environment. James Penrice has been rewarded for his versatile performances at Rangers, where he has featured both in the backline and across the midfield. His inclusion offers tactical flexibility for a coaching staff that is keen to find the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking flair.

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However, the squad is not without its casualties. Defensive mainstay Scott McKenna and experienced midfielder Kenny McLean both miss out through injury, leaving gaps that the returning Kieran Tierney will be expected to help fill. The squad has been trimmed to 26 players, a slight reduction from the 28-man pool used previously, as reported by the Scottish FA.

Permutations for Nations League promotion

The objective for Scotland is clear but challenging. After a mixed set of results in the previous window, which included a win over North Macedonia but a disappointing home defeat to Slovenia, the pressure is on to perform. A minimum of four points is likely needed to keep the dream of promotion to League A alive, while anything less could leave the team looking nervously at the relegation spots.

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The first hurdle comes against North Macedonia at Barclays Hampden, a venue where the fans will be expected to play a major role. Following that home clash, the squad will travel to face a strong Switzerland side.

Full Scotland squad list

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Angus Gunn (San Jose Earthquakes), Liam Kelly (Rangers), Jon McCracken (Bradford).

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Defenders: Luis Binks (Brondby IF), Luke Graham (Stoke City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Torino), James Penrice (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Stephen Welsh (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Josh McPake (Heart of Midlothian), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers).

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Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo), Findlay Curtis (Rangers), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Oli McBurnie (Hull City), Robbie Ure (Sevilla).