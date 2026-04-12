Driss El Jabli is rapidly attracting global attention. The Maghreb Fez winger curled in a spectacular rabona goal in his side’s league clash with Wydad AC.

In the 80th minute, a minute after former France international Wissam Ben Yedder had come on as a substitute for Wydad, El Jabli scored the only and therefore winning goal of the match.

The 28-year-old centre-back, standing a metre outside the box, controlled the ball cleanly before curling a Rabona into the top corner.

Stunned by his own brilliance, El Jabli leapt the advertising boards and embraced several jubilant team-mates.

The strike is a strong contender for the Puskás Award, given to the year’s most beautiful goal.

Former Eredivisie winger Nordin Amrabat, now 39 and on the pitch for Wydad, was a firsthand witness to the spectacular strike.