Messi vs Mbappé: Inside the tech and Venture Capital battle of football's biggest icons

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have solidified their iconic statuses in the global football hierarchy with their inspirational performances during the FIFA World Cup 2026. As well as hitting the high notes on the pitch, both legends are also building legacies off it, as they continue to develop and grow their business interests.

The corporate and business world has evolved significantly for those top footballers investing their ‘hard-earned’ wages. Today, the sport’s premier titans are fighting a quiet, high-stakes war for tech dominance, transforming themselves from athletes into multi-billion-dollar venture capitalists.

Messi and Mbappe are very much part of that modern-day corporate duel. No longer content with merely renting out their image rights, both stars use their abundant funds to acquire direct equity in early-stage tech, sports media, and global entertainment, building dual empires that transcend sport.

Let GOAL run you through all the business dealings of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, how they compare, what they are investing in and much more.

Lionel Messi’s tech portfolio: How 'Play Time HoldCo' is conquering Silicon Valley

In late 2022, Lionel Messi, who now tops the all-time World Cup goalscoring chart after his pulsating performances in North America, kicked off his private investment company, Play Time HoldCo.

The main goal of the company - based in San Francisco and run by tech experts from Silicon Valley - is to give money to, and own pieces of, young businesses. It focuses on Seed to Series B startups across sports, media, artificial intelligence, robotics, and gaming and launched with a $200 million target fund.

By focusing heavily on tech equity rather than brick-and-mortar assets, Messi's corporate vehicle seeks rapid financial returns typically reserved for institutional venture funds.

Messi’s startup portfolio: AI, Matchday, and World Labs

The fund primarily focuses on the intersection of sports, media, and digital technology. Some of the feature investments are:

Matchday : A mobile soccer gaming startup that raised a $21 million financing round

SuperAnnotate : An AI data management platform

World Labs : A spatial computing startup

AC Momento : A digital marketplace for match-worn soccer jerseys

Washington Spirit : A professional team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

FieldAI : An autonomous robotics developer

Kylian Mbappé’s tech investments: How 'Coalition Capital' built a European empire

If Messi’s corporate vehicle operates like a focused Silicon Valley startup boutique, Kylian Mbappe’s off-pitch business strategy is a masterclass in diversified growth equity.

Managed under the parent company Interconnected Ventures, spearheaded by his mother, Fayza Lamaro, and executed through its specialised investment arm, Coalition Capital, Kylian Mbappe, who netted 8 goals at FIFA World Cup 2026, has built an expansive, multi-sector portfolio across Europe.

Mbappe’s investments favour direct operational influence and rapid scaling. In early 2026, Coalition Capital turned heads across the financial sector by injecting a substantial sum into Alan, a prominent French digital health insurance startup, during a €100 million funding round that valued the unicorn (a privately owned startup company valued at over $1 billion) at €5 billion. The deal seamlessly integrated his brand with app-based preventative health products.

Mbappé’s portfolio: From €5B Unicorn 'Alan' to SM Caen

Coalition Capital, the private investment arm operating under Kylian Mbappé's holding company, Interconnected Ventures, has built a highly structured portfolio that bridges sports, premium technology, digital health, and media. Here are some of the key investments:

SM Caen (Football) : In 2024, Coalition Capital bought a controlling 80% majority stake in the French Ligue 2 football club for an estimated €15 million to €20 million

Alan ( Health Tech ) : In March 2026, Mbappé joined a €100 million funding round for this prominent Paris-based digital health insurance unicorn, which sits at a €5 billion valuation

Sorare ( Web3 & Sports ): An early backing and ambassadorship in the blockchain-based fantasy sports and NFT platform

Loewe Technology ( Consumer Electronics ) : A 10% minority stake in the high-end German television and home cinema brand to accelerate its growth towards a planned IPO

France SailGP Team : An investment announced in 2025 alongside the Accor group, extending his presence into high-tech marine sports

Zebra Valley : A co-founded media production house focusing on creating sports, gaming, and entertainment content

Messi vs Mbappé: How the icons are redefining athlete Venture Capital

Historically, footballers protected their earnings through conservative vehicles like commercial real estate or fixed-income portfolios. However, the sheer scale of modern player contracts has granted an elite tier of icons the financial liquidity to act as institutional anchor investors.

By demanding equity stakes in exchange for their global reach and backing those deals with millions in personal capital, Messi and Mbappe are closing the gap between sporting influence and corporate ownership. While traditional sponsorships expire when a player hangs up their boots, tech equity, proprietary platforms, and club ownership stakes compound indefinitely.

Long after their final matches are played, the real legacy of football's biggest icons may well be measured by the multi-billion-dollar venture portfolios they left behind.

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: Net worth comparison

Financial Metric Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Estimated Net Worth $1.1 Billion $250 Million Annual Earnings $140 Million $95–$100 Million On-Field Salary $70 Million $70 Million Off-Field Earnings $70 Million $25–$30 Million



Lionel Messi holds a vastly superior net worth of approximately $1.1 billion compared to Kylian Mbappe’s estimated $250 million fortune. While Messi recently entered the elite billionaire circle due to decades of global dominance, Mbappe's youth and high-value contract put him on an accelerated financial trajectory.