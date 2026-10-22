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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Celine Abrahams
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Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League preview: Andoni Iraola’s Reds aim to shut down high-flying Seagulls

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion

Nine goals across their last two fixtures make Brighton a formidable test for Liverpool, but Andoni Iraola's side bring their own explosive momentum - and an in-form Alexis Mac Allister - to Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Anfield

Liverpool F.C. host Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Premier League season at Anfield.

Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Iraola's Reds ready to defend home turf against high-flying Seagulls

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool return to Premier League duty riding high after edging out Villarreal 4–3 in a thrilling Champions League encounter on Tuesday night. Having bounced back from a prior domestic setback against Manchester City by defeating Brentford 2–1 and winning in Europe, the Reds aim to protect their home record. However, Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls present a severe threat: Brighton roll into Merseyside having thrashed Crystal Palace 5–0 in Premier League action, bringing an explosive nine goals across their last two fixtures.

Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Key matchup: Alexis Mac Allister vs Pascal Groß

In-form midfield engine: Former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is in electric form for Liverpool, bagging two goals in midweek against Villarreal to take his tally to four goals across his last two appearances.

Tactical conductor: German veteran Pascal Groß anchors Brighton’s midfield unit. Groß must disrupt Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in central areas to prevent Liverpool from establishing rapid forward transitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion v FK Kauno Zalgiris - UEFA Conference League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Liverpool F.C. (4-3-3): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Nyoni, Gravenberch; Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Andrés; Gómez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Match insight: Liverpool enter as strong home favourites at Anfield, backed by superior head-to-head form and elite central firepower. However, Hürzeler’s Seagulls will look to press high early and exploit any lingering defensive fatigue from the Reds' midweek European tie.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzC. GakpoC. GakpoA. IsakA. IsakB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkC. AndresC. AndresM. De CuyperM. De CuyperP. GrossP. GrossY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • F. Hurzeler

Liverpool head into this match without a significant number of first-team players. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all listed as unavailable through injury. Iraola will provide further squad updates ahead of kick-off.

Brighton also carry notable absences, with Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, and Yankuba Minteh all sidelined. Hurzeler has no suspensions to contend with, and further team news will be confirmed closer to the match.

Liverpool

Injuries and Suspensions

Brighton & Hove Albion

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BHA

BHA - Form

ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Liverpool have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford, and they also recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in the Champions League. The sole defeat in that run came against Manchester City, a 3-0 loss at the Etihad. Across the five matches, Liverpool scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Brighton have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three across that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, which followed a 4-0 Conference League victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris. The Seagulls also beat Arsenal 3-0 and Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup during that stretch, making them the standout form side in the division.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
FA Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool hold the advantage with three wins to Brighton's one, with one additional Brighton victory in that sequence. Liverpool's most notable result in that run was a 3-0 FA Cup win at Anfield in February 2026.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation
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