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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoManchester City
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Premier League
Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League game: TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will kick off at 17:30 on Nov 7, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

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United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport Premier League
IrelandSky Go
IndiaJioHotstar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+
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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
M. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteN. WilliamsN. WilliamsD. MunozD. MunozX. SchlagerX. SchlagerR. YatesR. YatesL. DelapL. DelapG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. NunesM. NunesM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. DokuJ. DokuE. AndersonE. AndersonI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • E. Maresca

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
ARS
L0-1
IPS
D1-1
BRE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
RBL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
FA Cup
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10811145+925
D
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
97022010+1021
L
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
9612247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
95131915+416
W
L
W
W
L
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
9432119+215
L
W
W
L
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
9351169+714
W
D
L
D
W
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
9
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
93331413+112
W
W
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102621110+112
D
D
D
L
D
11
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341215-312
D
L
W
L
L
13
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
93241418-411
D
D
L
W
L
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
10244911-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
9216921-127
L
L
L
W
D
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
9135612-66
L
D
L
L
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
9126717-105
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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